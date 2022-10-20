ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

James Gunn and Peter Safran Named DC Studios CEOs by Warner Bros. Discovery

James Gunn and Peter Safran are officially taking over the DCU. The “Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker” director is joining forces with “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” producer to both serve as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios, IndieWire can confirm. The duo will be responsible for the overall creative direction of the storied superhero franchise across film, TV, and animation under new unified banner at Warner Bros. Discovery. Gunn and Safran will report to David Zaslav, Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery, and will work closely with Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, Co-Chairpersons and CEOs of Warner Bros. Film Group. The...
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Watcher,’ ‘Monster’ Continue to Lead, ‘Love is Blind’ Season 3 Debuts at No. 4

Ryan Murphy continues to lead the competition for the fifth week in a row. After toppling “Monster,” the Evan Peters-led limited series on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, to the No. 2 spot, Murphy’s “The Watcher” sits at No.1 on the Netflix top 10 chart for the second consecutive week. During the Oct. 17-23 viewing window, the series garnered 148.2 million hours viewed in its first full week of availability. Co-created with Ian Brennan and adapted from a true story originally told in a 2018 New York magazine story, Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale star in the mystery thriller as a...
