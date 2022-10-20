James Gunn and Peter Safran are officially taking over the DCU. The “Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker” director is joining forces with “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” producer to both serve as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios, IndieWire can confirm. The duo will be responsible for the overall creative direction of the storied superhero franchise across film, TV, and animation under new unified banner at Warner Bros. Discovery. Gunn and Safran will report to David Zaslav, Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery, and will work closely with Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, Co-Chairpersons and CEOs of Warner Bros. Film Group. The...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO