Florida State

Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Billboard

John Legend Reflects on His First Vegas Residency: ‘It’s Kind of Liberating’

This past April, John Legend launched his first-ever Las Vegas residency, Love in Las Vegas, at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. In the process, the multi-talented EGOT-winner joined the ever-growing ranks of vital, younger artists increasingly redefining what such shows can be — and like his contemporaries in the residency pace, he’s found that such spectacles offer myriad and unique creative opportunities. “Vegas is such a fun canvas to paint on,” says Legend. “It’s kind of liberating.”   When it came to conceptualizing the show, Legend turned to a long-trusted collaborator: creative director Rob English. The two met around 2014, when Legend was...
LAS VEGAS, NV

