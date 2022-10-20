Read full article on original website
4d ago
Fetterman has a new TV ad. He wears a white hoodie. He sits there and talks like he’s “Rebecca Of Sunny Brook Farm”.He is such a phony. Fake is the word for that. I guess they must have said, we have to soften your image. So This! This!
Reply
9
s
4d ago
There are two types of people who vote for modern democrat party. People who identify as victims and people with their hand out who believe government must subsidized them as they can't do it on their own.
Reply(1)
6
Poker Face
4d ago
I love how all the right wing media is talking about Oz "closing the gap" and "coming in hot" while Fetterman still had a consistent and commanding lead and that hasn't changed a bit.
Reply(4)
3
casdbeavertales.org
The Pennsylvania senate election: what you need to know
The 2022 Pennsylvania Senate election is quickly drawing to a close. The main party candidates on the ballot are John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R). There are also other third party candidates running for the position, but the race is most intense between Fetterman and Oz. John Fetterman is...
Most outside spending on Pennsylvania’s governor’s race has one aim: to defeat Doug Mastriano
Groups that can’t directly coordinate with political campaigns have spent $2.5 million on ads, polls, knocking on doors, and more to influence Pennsylvania’s 2022 gubernatorial election. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Angela Couloumbis/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The...
In blue Pa., Democrats dealing with crime, inflation eye voting options warily: Election 2022
Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from true-blue Pittsburgh.
Fetterman Oz debate to utilize real-time captioning
(WHTM) – The election is two weeks from Tuesday and the stakes could not be higher for the US Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. WHTM will host the two candidates, John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz in our Harrisburg studio, for their only debate. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and asked for […]
Pennsylvania Senate Debate: Fetterman, Oz to face off tonight exclusively on Channel 11
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz will take the stage Tuesday night for a much-anticipated debate you can only see on Channel 11. It will be the first and most likely only debate in the battle for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat. Channel...
In red Pa., voting has become a choice of ‘good vs. evil’: Election 2022
Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from bright-red Fulton County.
See how many people have voted by mail so far in Pennsylvania
Editor’s note: Want to be in the know this election season? Subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will face Mehmet Oz on Tuesday for their only debate, two weeks before the election.
As Nov. 8 election approaches, Wolf and Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including...
Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate made his remarks during a meeting with the Philadelphia Tribune's editorial board. The post Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwaken America show in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwaken America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
MSNBC
Why crime is on the ballot in the Pennsylvania Senate race
Reporter Dasha Burns discusses how crime is on the ballot in the Pennsylvania Senate race between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz.Oct. 21, 2022.
Scott Perry does not have Pennsylvania constituents’ best interest in mind | PennLive letters
So you think Scott Perry has his Pennsylvania constituents’ best interest in mind? Think again. Scott Perry voted against the following legislation to help Americans. - NO to Whistleblower Protection Improvement Act of 2021. - NO to Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. - NO to Infrastructure. - NO to...
Bucks County, Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Local Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Due to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz
Republican US Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his democratic opponent Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will square off in their only scheduled face-to-face debate on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. Listen live to the debate. Follow along here as WITF’s Democracy Beat reporter Robby Brod and WHYY’s Kenny Cooper...
This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
philasun.com
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
ABOVE PHOTO: A bundle of mail-in ballots marked “Problem Return, (Outer) Envelopes” are set aside as election workers continue counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
975thefanatic.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Favorite Comfort Food
Who doesn’t love a good dose of comfort food? Seriously, sometimes, like after a breakup or during a winter snowstorm, comfort food is the perfect remedy. Pennsylvania folk have a lot of great comfort food to enjoy, and as it turns out, one comforting food item is the most popular in the state.
New York Post
Pennsylvania County Accused of Breaching Voting System Yet Again
The state of Pennsylvania says Fulton County has breached its voting machines—yet again—in violation of a court-ordered injunction. In a Pennsylvania Supreme Court filing on Tuesday, Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman accused the county of breaching its voting system for a second time in July when it let a forensics company look at the equipment. This last breach became apparent after the county sued Dominion Voting Systems, which makes election equipment, claiming it had found issues with the machines after Speckin Forensics LLC’s inspection. Chapman’s lawyers argued that when Fulton County allowed the forensics company access to its voting machines, it violated the “court’s Jan. 27 injunction prohibiting third-party access to the machines,” according to a Reuters report. The lawyers wrote that “in allowing Speckin to access and image the electronic voting machines in July 2022, Petitioners openly thumbed their noses at a clear and direct order of this Court,” and opened up the possibility of voter information leaks and potential election tampering.Read it at Reuters
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano address this growing issue?
Pennsylvania is one of just a little more than a dozen states nationwide that does not have certificate of need regulations for handling hospital acquisitions and closures. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County...
