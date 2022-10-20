ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

S Tro
4d ago

Fetterman has a new TV ad. He wears a white hoodie. He sits there and talks like he’s “Rebecca Of Sunny Brook Farm”.He is such a phony. Fake is the word for that. I guess they must have said, we have to soften your image. So This! This!

s
4d ago

There are two types of people who vote for modern democrat party. People who identify as victims and people with their hand out who believe government must subsidized them as they can't do it on their own.

Poker Face
4d ago

I love how all the right wing media is talking about Oz "closing the gap" and "coming in hot" while Fetterman still had a consistent and commanding lead and that hasn't changed a bit.

Related
casdbeavertales.org

The Pennsylvania senate election: what you need to know

The 2022 Pennsylvania Senate election is quickly drawing to a close. The main party candidates on the ballot are John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R). There are also other third party candidates running for the position, but the race is most intense between Fetterman and Oz. John Fetterman is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Most outside spending on Pennsylvania’s governor’s race has one aim: to defeat Doug Mastriano

Groups that can’t directly coordinate with political campaigns have spent $2.5 million on ads, polls, knocking on doors, and more to influence Pennsylvania’s 2022 gubernatorial election. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Angela Couloumbis/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

In blue Pa., Democrats dealing with crime, inflation eye voting options warily: Election 2022

Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from true-blue Pittsburgh.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Fetterman Oz debate to utilize real-time captioning

(WHTM) – The election is two weeks from Tuesday and the stakes could not be higher for the US Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. WHTM will host the two candidates, John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz in our Harrisburg studio, for their only debate. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and asked for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

In red Pa., voting has become a choice of ‘good vs. evil’: Election 2022

Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from bright-red Fulton County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

As Nov. 8 election approaches, Wolf and Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

ABOVE PHOTO: A bundle of mail-in ballots marked “Problem Return, (Outer) Envelopes” are set aside as election workers continue counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Favorite Comfort Food

Who doesn’t love a good dose of comfort food? Seriously, sometimes, like after a breakup or during a winter snowstorm, comfort food is the perfect remedy. Pennsylvania folk have a lot of great comfort food to enjoy, and as it turns out, one comforting food item is the most popular in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania County Accused of Breaching Voting System Yet Again

The state of Pennsylvania says Fulton County has breached its voting machines—yet again—in violation of a court-ordered injunction. In a Pennsylvania Supreme Court filing on Tuesday, Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman accused the county of breaching its voting system for a second time in July when it let a forensics company look at the equipment. This last breach became apparent after the county sued Dominion Voting Systems, which makes election equipment, claiming it had found issues with the machines after Speckin Forensics LLC’s inspection. Chapman’s lawyers argued that when Fulton County allowed the forensics company access to its voting machines, it violated the “court’s Jan. 27 injunction prohibiting third-party access to the machines,” according to a Reuters report. The lawyers wrote that “in allowing Speckin to access and image the electronic voting machines in July 2022, Petitioners openly thumbed their noses at a clear and direct order of this Court,” and opened up the possibility of voter information leaks and potential election tampering.Read it at Reuters
FULTON COUNTY, PA

