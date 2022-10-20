ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Man hospitalized after Cañon City shooting

By Sarah Ferguson
 5 days ago

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an incident involving a man with a gun and shots fired in Cañon City, on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), at around 8:26 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were called to the area of the Country Green Apartments, located at 3065 East Highway 50 in Cañon City, “in reference to a man with a gun.”

About 15 minutes later, at around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, deputies located a man matching the description in the area of Greydene Avenue and Cherry Street in Cañon City, and at that point, the Sheriff’s Office said “shots were fired.”

According to FCSO, the suspect was taken to St. Thomas More Hospital and no deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were injured.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was contacted and is now investigating, at the request of the FCSO.

KXRM

KXRM

