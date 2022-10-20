ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky employer struggles continue, 4th worst in US

By Matthew Duckworth
 5 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, countless Americans lost their jobs. Now it seems like businesses cannot seem to hire enough workers, affecting service quality and decreasing business hours.

This phenomenon is part of what has been labeled the “Great Resignation”, as Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates and, according to WalletHub , the labor force participation rate is experiencing the slowest recovery of any recession since World War II.

WalletHub conducted a study analyzing how all 50 states and the District of Columbia are performing in their job opening rate for the last month and the last 12 months.

Kentucky in particular is one of the states experiencing the most labor struggles, ranking as the fourth worst state where employers are experiencing hiring struggles.

Source: WalletHub

Kentucky’s job openings rate in the latest month was 7.60%, compared to a 7.93% rate over the last 12 months.

