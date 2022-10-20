Kentucky employer struggles continue, 4th worst in US
LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, countless Americans lost their jobs. Now it seems like businesses cannot seem to hire enough workers, affecting service quality and decreasing business hours.
This phenomenon is part of what has been labeled the “Great Resignation”, as Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates and, according to WalletHub , the labor force participation rate is experiencing the slowest recovery of any recession since World War II.
WalletHub conducted a study analyzing how all 50 states and the District of Columbia are performing in their job opening rate for the last month and the last 12 months.Best and worst colleges and universities in Kentucky
Kentucky in particular is one of the states experiencing the most labor struggles, ranking as the fourth worst state where employers are experiencing hiring struggles.Source: WalletHub
Kentucky’s job openings rate in the latest month was 7.60%, compared to a 7.93% rate over the last 12 months.
LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:
- Kentucky House candidate disqualified over filing error
- Kentucky employer struggles continue, 4th worst in US
- Hank the Horse reaches semifinals in America’s Favorite Pet contest
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.
Comments / 2