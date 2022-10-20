ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

3 accused of locking 9-year-old in ‘dog lot’ overnight in Lexington, sheriff’s office says

By Emily Mikkelsen
CBS 17
CBS 17
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yiDnR_0igXNnNQ00

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after they were accused of locking a child in a “dog lot,” according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons.

“I’ve been in law enforcement 36 years. This is the first time I’ve seen something quite this significant to be honest with you,” Simmons said during a Thursday news conference.

At 6:56 a.m., an anonymous citizen called and reported that a child was locked in a dog kennel overnight at a home on Cress Road, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched at 7:01 a.m. and arrived at the scene by 7:24 a.m.

At the scene, deputies found a 9-year-old child locked in a dog kennel, secured with a combination lock, outside of the home.

Simmons said it was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, and the child had been outside all night. Investigators later found animals at the home, but no animals were in the dog lot with the child.

“There was some clothes that was there, just bits and pieces, a little bit of food was inside, but not enough to sustain warmth for this child,” Simmons said.

Deputies forced entry and the child was “rushed” to EMS as they arrived on the scene to assist the deputies. Then they say they entered the home and found Sarah Starr and two other children, who were also checked by EMS but had no visible injuries.

A search warrant was obtained and Jonathan and Sarah Starr were arrested. Deputies arrested Shelley Barnes at a later time.

Simmons says Jonathan Starr is the child’s biological father. The other two arrested were the child’s step-mother and aunt.

The 9-year-old was taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital and released the same day. Social services has taken custody of five children who lived in the home, including an infant, a 4-year-old, two children of elementary age and the 9-year-old child at the center of the case.

While the other children were reportedly in “good health,” according to Simmons, the sheriff’s office believes this was not a one-time instance of abuse.

‘I heard her screaming’: Neighbors shocked after learning about woman found dead in closet in Randleman

Sarah and Jonathan Starr are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment.

Shelley Lucille Barnes is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, misdemeanor child abuse, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a felon. The warrants show Barnes was convicted of identity theft in Gaston County in 2004.

All three had their first appearance in court Thursday morning. Their case has been continued to Nov. 10.

Barnes received a $300,000 secured bond. The Starrs both received $100,000 bonds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

18-year-old victim identified in Greensboro homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of a shooting in Greensboro on Monday morning has been identified by the Greensboro Police Department. At 3:16 a.m. on Monday, officers came to the 1900 block of Woodside Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found a single person seriously injured from a […]
GREENSBORO, NC
People

N.C. Woman Dead After Downstairs Neighbor Allegedly Fired Gun into Apartment Ceiling During Domestic Incident

Alia Matti Balola, 37, was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment A woman living on the third floor of a North Carolina apartment building was fatally shot after authorities allege her downstairs neighbor fired off a gun into the ceiling. Citing the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, WGHP-TV identified the victim as 37-year-old Alia Matti Balola. Balola was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment, during a...
CLEMMONS, NC
Elkin Tribune

Missing teen reported in Wilkes County

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lynsey Payton Blankenship, age 17, of North Wilkesboro was last seen Oct. 19, 2022 at Wilkes Central High School in Moravian Falls. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’00”, and 125lbs.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Inmate In Guilford County’s Greensboro Jail Found Unresponsive And Later Dies

On Thursday morning, Oct. 20, an inmate being held in the large Guilford County jail in downtown Greensboro died at the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell. According to a report from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department – which runs Guilford County’s two jails – the inmate suffered a “medical emergency.”
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

Suspect arrested in North Carolina ATM killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Homicide expert weighs in on the search of Karen Baker’s killer J’wuan Horton, 24, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery and gun possession as a felon in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy