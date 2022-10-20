Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Related
popville.com
Continuing Coverage of the Q Street Barbies Cont.
Thanks to Cynthia Brumfield for sharing: “The Barbie house on Q Street never disappoints!”. “restaurants that will be open for Thanksgiving dinner this year?” and doing takeout?. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. photo by Erin “Dear PoPville, Do you know of any restaurants that will be open...
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Michelle for sending from Columbia Heights. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. Thanks to Lakshmi for sending: “Spotted this adorable dog in a bag shopping with mom at Streets Market in Cleveland Park.” *This series features any pets in a backpack/bag/vessel. On…
popville.com
I think Ambar Shaw might be opening this Fall
Thanks to KA and Ori for sending the latest from Ambar in Shaw. On Novmeber 2, 2015 we posted, about Ambar’s liquor license posted at 7th and Q St, NW. Here’s what it looked like then:. And today:. Crime, LeDroit Park, Manor Park. Multiple Shots Fired (with injury)...
popville.com
“sweetgreen’s First Digital-Only Restaurant” Opens in Mount Vernon Square Tomorrow (Wed.)
601 Massachusetts Ave, NW. Photos courtesy sweetgreen. “sweetgreen is delivering on its commitment to convenience with its digital-only location. The fast-casual brand’s most innovative format to date is set to open in Mount Vernon Square at 601 Massachusetts Ave NW on Wednesday, October 26th. As a part of their...
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
WUSA
VIDEO: Shootout in Silver Spring Maryland
Police are searching for two men who got into a shootout in Silver Spring. The shooting was this morning in Downtown Silver Spring, on Fenton Street and Ellsworth Dr.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Rockville, MD
Located in Montgomery County, Rockville is considered part of the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area and is the fifth largest community in the county. It is a beautiful spot for nature lovers with various nature centers such as the Croydon Creek Nature Center and plenty of trails to enjoy the foliage of every season. It also features several delicious restaurants and bars, some of which are better than others.
mocoshow.com
Pama Thai Now Open in Park Potomac
Last December we let you know that Kruba Thai would be coming to Park Potomac. Instead, Pama Thai has arrived. The new Thai restaurant comes from the owners of Kruba Thai, which has a location at 301 Water St. near Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Their menu offers traditional Thai dishes, but we are told will not offer sushi like DC”s Kruba Thai (aside from one appetizer roll). Pama Thai had a soft opening earlier in the week and has since listed that it will be open from 11:00am-9:30pm, 7 days a week. It is located at the former Wine Harvest location at 12525 Park Potomac Ave B.
popville.com
“Any idea what’s going on?”
Looks like some activity at the former 7-11 at 7th and Rhode Island. Any idea what’s going on?”. On June 24, 2020 this 7 Eleven suffered a fire. Anyone hear who’s coming?. Missed Connection – 6th & I. Prince Of Petworth Today at 3:15pm. photo by Ted...
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA
Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
WTOP
DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit
This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
popville.com
Pop’s Sea Bar Papered Over in Adams Morgan
Thanks to Jeannie for sending: “Say it ain’t so!. Just walked by Pop’s this morning after being out of town this weekend and noticed they papered the windows. Someone please tell me this isn’t the beginning of the end?! I was so hopeful that they’d be fully open again soon!”
a-z-animals.com
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC. Possibly the best time to visit Washington DC is during fall. When the leaves change color, it creates breathtaking sights. Washington, DC and its nearby surrounding areas are already full of natural and vivid beauty, and the changing colors only add to it. If you are stopping by and visiting Washington DC between October 17th to October 24th, you won’t want to miss seeing the fall foliage at its best in these eight locations!
popville.com
“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”
Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
mocoshow.com
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen Aiming for an Early 2023 Opening at Rio Lakefront
Coming soon signage recently went up at Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio. The restaurant will be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
Hilltop
Greek Step Show Draws Hundreds in Burr Gymnasium
Students, alumni and other homecoming-goers attended the Greek Life Step Show in Burr Gymnasium. The event took place Friday, Oct. 17 with flyers advertising to arrive at 7 p.m. By 7:30, the gym quickly became full with many choosing to stand for the opportunity to watch the show. This caused officials to issue a fire marshall warning to the audience, requesting that they find seats or sit on the steps of stairs.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
mocoshow.com
The St. James Aiming for a “Late Fall 2022” Opening in Bethesda
Back in June we let you know that The St. James, a sports, performance training, wellness and entertainment brand, announced that it will open its second Performance Club in Downtown, Bethesda in the winter of 2022. A recent social media update from the club now has a “Late Fall 2022” opening date listed. It will be opening at 6828 Wisconsin Ave., the location that was previously home to Washington Sports Clubs until it closed in the summer of 2020. The St. James Bethesda Performance Club will extend the brand’s “Train Like an Athlete” experience first introduced at the Springfield Flagship Complex in fall 2018 and earlier this year at Reston Town Center.
Comments / 0