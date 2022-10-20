Care from an allergist is associated with a reduction in total health care costs for U.S. children with peanut allergy, new research finds. In a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, principal investigator Matthew Greenhawt, MD, a professor of pediatric allergy and immunology in the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and his co-researchers found that annual health care costs were significantly higher among children who don't receive care from an allergist for peanut allergy (PA) compared with those who do.

23 HOURS AGO