MedicalXpress

Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options

Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
MedicalXpress

Green eyeglasses reduce pain-related anxiety in fibromyalgia patients, study shows

Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "Our research found that...
MedicalXpress

Mild thyroid disorders can cause severe heart problems

It has been known for more than 200 years that severe thyrotoxicosis may lead to cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), one of the major reasons for sudden cardiac death. However, the risk associated with mild hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism hasn't been understood so far. A systematic evaluation of 32 studies with 1.3...
MedicalXpress

Preschool children who experience 'emergence delirium' post-surgery do not have long-term effects

Emergence delirium—a confused state during recovery from anesthesia that may include disorientation, hallucination, restlessness and purposeless hyperactivity—does not affect a child's behavior three months after surgery, according to research being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "Sitting in the waiting room while your child has surgery is...
MedicalXpress

Exploring how the brain works when we choose to help someone in danger

How do people decide whether to intervene and help others in danger? Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden now show that the same system in the brain that enables us to avoid danger is also activated during selfless, helping behavior. The results are published eLife. "Our findings indicate that the...
MedicalXpress

Study explains why adults' hearts don't regenerate

As heart cells mature in mice, the number of communication pathways called nuclear pores dramatically decreases, according to new research from University of Pittsburgh and UPMC scientists. While this might protect the organ from damaging signals, it could also prevent adult heart cells from regenerating, the researchers found. The study,...
MedicalXpress

Manipulating light can induce psychedelic experiences—and scientists aren't quite sure why

For millennia, people have used mind-altering techniques to achieve different states of consciousness, envision spiritual figures, connect with nature, or simply for the fun of it. Psychedelic substances, in particular, have a long and controversial history. But for just as long, people have been having these experiences without drugs too, using rhythmic techniques such as rocking, chanting or drumming.
MedicalXpress

Research shows care from an allergist results in lower health care costs for children with peanut allergy

Care from an allergist is associated with a reduction in total health care costs for U.S. children with peanut allergy, new research finds. In a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, principal investigator Matthew Greenhawt, MD, a professor of pediatric allergy and immunology in the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and his co-researchers found that annual health care costs were significantly higher among children who don't receive care from an allergist for peanut allergy (PA) compared with those who do.
MedicalXpress

Nearly half of parents have leftover prescription medications at home

Many children live in homes with unused prescription drugs and expired medications, a new national poll suggests. Nearly half of parents say they have leftover prescription medication at home, according to the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at University of Michigan Health. Four in five parents...
MedicalXpress

Anti-inflammatory drug could help people with PTSD forget traumatic events

The tablet form of the stress hormone cortisol could accelerate the process of forgetting intrusive memories, when given immediately after a traumatic event, finds a new study by UCL researchers. The research, published in Translational Psychiatry, found that hydrocortisone (30mg)—an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat conditions such as arthritis—acts to...
MedicalXpress

Does methamphetamine use cause Parkinson's? And what do pizza boxes have to do with it?

The South Australian government is planning to roll out a new mass media campaign about the impact of using methamphetamine, including crystal methamphetamine or "ice" and powdered methamphetamine or "speed". The campaign includes warning messages on pizza boxes—presumably because young people are the group most likely to try methamphetamine and...
MedicalXpress

Minorities face longer wait times for vital lung cancer treatment, study finds

A new study has revealed significant racial disparities in how quickly minorities with the most common form of lung cancer receive potentially lifesaving radiation therapy compared with their white counterparts. UVA Cancer Center researchers reviewed data from more than 222,700 patients with non-small cell lung cancer across the country. They...

