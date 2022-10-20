Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke is a Bee City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They are central to our lives, and thousands of native species of bees sustain our environment and our food supply. Roanoke has become a Bee City, according to Vickie Bibee from the Mill Mountain Garden Club. Watch the video to see Vickie talk about bees in...
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery County lights up green for veterans
If you drive around Christiansburg for the next couple of weeks, you'll see the color green lighting up government buildings. It's part of Operation Green Light, a national initiative to recognize and show appreciation for veterans. Montgomery County lights up green for veterans. If you drive around Christiansburg for the...
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg is closing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wards Road in Lynchburg is closing its doors soon. Cooperate said they are closing around 150 underperforming stores across the country, saying it's for a new optimization strategy. The store is having an "everything must go" closing sale where items...
cardinalnews.org
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
wfxrtv.com
City of Lynchburg to begin loose leaf collection
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg will start its loose leaf collection on Monday, Oct. 31. According to city officials, residents who would like leaves taken from their yards should rake the leaves curbside. They are specifically requesting residents to not rake them into the street, and...
WDBJ7.com
Foster Fuels asking for public help donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the public’s help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg a chance to enjoy warm coats throughout the winter.
WSLS
How you can celebrate Dr Pepper Day in downtown Roanoke this year
ROANOKE, Va. – Seven years ago, the City of Roanoke declared Oct. 24 as the official Dr Pepper Day. This year, Dr Pepper Day will be held in Market Square in downtown Roanoke on Monday (Oct. 24). “Dr Pepper just wants to come out and say thank you to...
WSLS
Layman Distributing donates 130,000 pieces of candy for WSLS’ Trick or Treat event
SALEM, Va. – WSLS Trick or Treat returns to Layman Family farms Thursday, and now, we’ll have a ton of candy to give out, thanks to Layman Distributing. At our Trick or Treat event, there will be ten candy booths set up with more than 130,000 treats donated by Layman Distributing.
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
wallstreetwindow.com
House fire at 120 Piney Forest Road, Lot 12 In Danville, Virginia
The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the Danville Mobile Home Court, this afternoon, shortly after 4pm. First arriving units reported a single-wide mobile home with smoke showing from the front. All of the occupants were outside prior to the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters located three dogs inside, and they were removed with no injuries. The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire and determined the cause to be an electrical short underneath the trailer. The home sustained minor smoke damage on the inside and minor fire damage underneath. The American Red Cross will be assisting the family with housing for the night. The fire department responded with eighteen personnel, assisted by the Danville Police Department and the Danville Life Saving Crew.
wfxrtv.com
Two hospitalized after crash involving bus with students on board
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and a car in Roanoke. Two hospitalized after crash involving bus with students …. Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and a car in...
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
WSLS
Turning pain into something special: Roanoke family uses annual diaper drive to cope with loss
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke family who lost an infant to child abuse spread joy to other families in need with a diaper bag drive on Saturday. This was the third year of the Woody family diaper and diaper bag drive. Each year the drive continues to grow with more families needing items.
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
WBTM
Texas Roadhouse Interested in Opening in Danville
Texas Roadhouse rolls could be coming to Danville in the future. Social media chatter exploded on Friday when a photo shared by Kirk Whitt revealed that Texas Roadhouse is looking for a Managing Partner/General Manager for a Danville location. The post was shared over 700 times as residents of Danville...
WSET
Festival of Lights returns for 3rd year at Hermitage Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Hermitage Roanoke is inviting folks to warm up the car, gather the family, and explore thousands of twinkling lights and holiday magic at their third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights. From December 3 until the end of the year, the grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will...
odaconline.com
Peyton Kirchner, Roanoke, So., Middle Blocker
Kirchner, a sophomore from Williamsport, Md., was active both offensively and defensively from the middle of the front row in helping Roanoke to a 3-1 week. Kirchner registered three straight matches of 12 kills with attack percentages of at least .357 in all outings. She collected 43 total kills (3.31/set) at a .447 clip with 14 blocks, 12 digs, and 10 aces towards 61.0 total points (4.7/set) earned. Kirchner opened with 12 kills on a .417 attack percentage in a 3-0 loss at Salem College. She added an assist to her line in that match. She had 12 kills on 22 swings towards a .409 hitting clip in a 3-0 victory at Hollins. She added four aces, three digs, and one block to her effort. Kirchner registered 20.0 points in a 3-1 victory at Goucher. That included 12 kills on just 16 swings at a .625 attack pct. She produced eight blocks and seven digs to go with three aces. She again had three service winners in a 3-0 victory over Rutgers-Camden. She hammered seven kills at a .357 attack percentage with five more blocks, a pair of digs, and an assist. For the season, Kirchner leads the ODAC in hitting percentage (.343) and is third in assisted blocks (55), points (330.5), and points per set (3.8). Her 3.01 kills per set and 259 total winners rank seventh and eighth in the conference, respectively. She is fifth in total blocks (63), eighth in blocks per set (0.73), and ninth in aces (36).
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center helped bring Mexican street corn to the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the end of March 2022, Julia Rigney lost her job. The next day she was trying to find a new career in a room full of business owners. “Surrounded by all of these amazing women and hearing their stories, everyone was coming up, saying, “What’s your business? What’s your business?” said Rigney. “And I never really thought about it before. And I was like, I want to sell elote.”
WDBJ7.com
I-81N cleared in Roanoke Co. after tractor-trailer disabled
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: I-81 has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A disabled tractor-trailer is causing major delays along I-81N in Roanoke Co. Saturday night. The truck is at mile marker 138.7, according to VDOT. The right shoulder and lane are closed.
