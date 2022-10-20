UPDATE: Camellia Boulevard fatal crash victim identified

UDATE: Lafayette Police say they have re-opened the 100 block of Camellia Boulevard following a fatal crash that claimed the life of 24-year-old Cody David of Lafayette.

It had been closed for several hours after the crash; the accident happened at about 10:30 a.m. and involved a motorcycle, police say.

Preliminary investigation revealed vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Camellia Boulevard, turning left onto Eastland Drive. Vehicle #1 made a left turn in front of vehicle #2, which was traveling eastbound on Camellia Boulevard. Both vehicles made impact.

The driver of the vehicle #2 died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The driver of vehicle #1 was issued a traffic citation for Failure to Yield while turning left.

The crash is still under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Division.

