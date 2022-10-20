ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse

A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...
BBC

Dean Hoyle: Huddersfield Town chief executive stands down on medical advice

Dean Hoyle has stood down as chief executive of Huddersfield Town on medical advice. Hoyle owned the club for 11 years before selling it to Phil Hodgkinson in 2019 when he was suffering from an acute form of pancreatitis. He remained a minority shareholder and stepped in in October 2021...

