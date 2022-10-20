ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Serum TDP-43 levels may help identify neuropathological changes associated with frontotemporal dementia

By University of Eastern Finland
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Head and neck cancer: Identifying markers to facilitate better treatment in the future

Malignant tumors in the head and neck region are very heterogeneous and therefore difficult to treat. In addition, the lack of prognostic markers is a significant impediment to personalized treatment. A joint study by MedUni Vienna and the Christian Doppler Laboratory for Applied Metabolomics focused on the development and identification of specific markers to improve risk assessment for patients. The study was published in the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.
MedicalXpress

Green eyeglasses reduce pain-related anxiety in fibromyalgia patients, study shows

Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "Our research found that...
MedicalXpress

Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options

Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
MedicalXpress

Mild thyroid disorders can cause severe heart problems

It has been known for more than 200 years that severe thyrotoxicosis may lead to cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), one of the major reasons for sudden cardiac death. However, the risk associated with mild hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism hasn't been understood so far. A systematic evaluation of 32 studies with 1.3...
MedicalXpress

Anti-inflammatory drug could help people with PTSD forget traumatic events

The tablet form of the stress hormone cortisol could accelerate the process of forgetting intrusive memories, when given immediately after a traumatic event, finds a new study by UCL researchers. The research, published in Translational Psychiatry, found that hydrocortisone (30mg)—an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat conditions such as arthritis—acts to...
MedicalXpress

Preschool children who experience 'emergence delirium' post-surgery do not have long-term effects

Emergence delirium—a confused state during recovery from anesthesia that may include disorientation, hallucination, restlessness and purposeless hyperactivity—does not affect a child's behavior three months after surgery, according to research being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "Sitting in the waiting room while your child has surgery is...
MINNESOTA STATE
MedicalXpress

Medical physicist consults with patients can help reduce anxiety and increase satisfaction with radiation care

Meeting with a medical physicist who can explain how radiation therapy is planned and delivered reduces patient anxiety and increases patient satisfaction throughout the treatment process, according to a new study published today in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics. Findings of the randomized, prospective phase III clinical trial also will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
MedicalXpress

Study looks inside the brain during sleep to show how memory is stored

A new study looks deep inside the brain, where previous learning was reactivated during sleep, resulting in improved memory. Neuroscientists from Northwestern University teamed up with clinicians from the University of Chicago Epilepsy Center to study the brain electrical activity in five of the center's patients in response to sounds administered by the research team as part of a learning exercise.
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Does methamphetamine use cause Parkinson's? And what do pizza boxes have to do with it?

The South Australian government is planning to roll out a new mass media campaign about the impact of using methamphetamine, including crystal methamphetamine or "ice" and powdered methamphetamine or "speed". The campaign includes warning messages on pizza boxes—presumably because young people are the group most likely to try methamphetamine and...
MedicalXpress

How evolutionary developmental psychology can explain mental disorders

Why is it that mental disorders such as depression are so common? Psychologists Marèn Hoogland and Annemie Ploeger analyzed three major theories from evolutionary developmental psychology to find a better explanation for mental disorders. All three of these theories link mental problems to mismatches in our development. The researchers believe that combining the three theories will help us understanding mental disorders and improve treatments. Their findings are now published in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science.
MedicalXpress

Exploring how the brain works when we choose to help someone in danger

How do people decide whether to intervene and help others in danger? Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden now show that the same system in the brain that enables us to avoid danger is also activated during selfless, helping behavior. The results are published eLife. "Our findings indicate that the...
MedicalXpress

Minorities face longer wait times for vital lung cancer treatment, study finds

A new study has revealed significant racial disparities in how quickly minorities with the most common form of lung cancer receive potentially lifesaving radiation therapy compared with their white counterparts. UVA Cancer Center researchers reviewed data from more than 222,700 patients with non-small cell lung cancer across the country. They...

Comments / 0

Community Policy