Serum TDP-43 levels may help identify neuropathological changes associated with frontotemporal dementia

Why is it that mental disorders such as depression are so common? Psychologists Marèn Hoogland and Annemie Ploeger analyzed three major theories from evolutionary developmental psychology to find a better explanation for mental disorders. All three of these theories link mental problems to mismatches in our development. The researchers believe that combining the three theories will help us understanding mental disorders and improve treatments. Their findings are now published in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science.

3 HOURS AGO