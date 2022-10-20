ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmire, SC

Blue Devils take down Wolverines

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nIQi_0igXNZy800

WILLISTON — The Whitmire Wolverines lost in a non-conference game at Williston-Elko 20-12. The Williston Blue Devils were the first to score and put up seven points in the first quarter.

Whitmire’s Kayshaun Schumpert scored a touchdown in the second quarter, bringing the score to 7-6. The Blue Devils answered that touchdown with one of their own. The halftime score was 13-6, Blue Devils.

At the start of the third quarter, the Wolverines Trey Brewer scored a touchdown, the last one of the night for the Wolverines. They tried for a two-point conversion, but it was unsuccessful.

The last score of the game came from the Blue Devils in the fourth quarter, a touchdown and a field goal, bringing the final score to 20-12, Blue Devils.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

Wolves fall to Bears in final home match of season

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s soccer team (5-9-1, 4-6 South Atlantic Conference) was defeated by the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears 0-4 on Saturday afternoon. The name of the game in Saturday’s matchup was ball control, of which the Bears were firmly in control. They took four shots, including two on goal, before opening the scoring in the 16th minute.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves bounce back to Catawba

NEWBERRY — In one of their most competitive matches all season long, the Newberry College women’s volleyball team (10-12, 5-8 SAC) came out victorious in their first match seeing five sets against Catawba College. A tight battle was shown from the start in the first set, each side...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Bears claim victory over Wolves

NEWBERRY — The men’s soccer team (4-7-3, 1-4-3 South Atlantic Conference) faced off against the visitors from Lenoir-Rhyne while also celebrating the seniors for Senior Day. The match started off on the defensive for the Wolves during the first half, with the Bears giving the defense of Newberry...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tigers wreck Morehouse homecoming, 35-0

ATLANTA, Ga. (Benedict) – The 18th-ranked Benedict College Tigers used their impressive defense to smother the Morehouse Maroon Tigers and take a 35-0 victory on Saturday, wrecking the Morehouse Homecoming. Benedict, which entered the contest with the nation’s fifth-best defense in total defense and third-best team in scoring defense,...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M-South Carolina benches clear to start 4th quarter

Texas A&M and South Carolina have been in a true battle on the gridiron, and when the cameras cut for commercial a full-scale brawl broke out at midfield. The brouhaha was brief, but telling. See for yourself:. Let’s divert some of that energy from the brawl to the field, shall...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Newberry Observer

Wolves claim second win

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves men’s tennis team (2-0, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) claimed their second team victory of the season last week by defeating the Emmanuel College Lions 5-2. The Wolves took the double’s point 2-0. Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) won their match 6-1 while Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) and Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) claimed a 6-2 victory. With the point clinched, the third double’s match was not finished.
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair

Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, SC
Newberry Observer

Able South Carolina to lead panel on “Invisibility of Disability” at Newberry College

NEWBERRY — According to the CDC one in three South Carolinians has a disability. Despite this statistic, many people with disabilities remain unseen and unheard in our state’s policies, politics, business and communities. On October 24 at 7 p.m., Newberry College’s Dufford Diversity and Inclusion Week, in partnership with Able South Carolina, seeks to combat this reality.
NEWBERRY, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina

- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
YORK, SC
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy