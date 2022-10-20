Blue Devils take down Wolverines

WILLISTON — The Whitmire Wolverines lost in a non-conference game at Williston-Elko 20-12. The Williston Blue Devils were the first to score and put up seven points in the first quarter.

Whitmire’s Kayshaun Schumpert scored a touchdown in the second quarter, bringing the score to 7-6. The Blue Devils answered that touchdown with one of their own. The halftime score was 13-6, Blue Devils.

At the start of the third quarter, the Wolverines Trey Brewer scored a touchdown, the last one of the night for the Wolverines. They tried for a two-point conversion, but it was unsuccessful.

The last score of the game came from the Blue Devils in the fourth quarter, a touchdown and a field goal, bringing the final score to 20-12, Blue Devils.