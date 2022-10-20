Read full article on original website
Victoria 3 Video Review
Victoria 3 reviewed on PC by Leana Hafer. Victoria 3 is the kind of game that sucks me in and doesn't let me go, whether I'm trying to turn Hawaii into an anarcho-communist utopia or make Afghanistan the centerpiece of the global economy by monopolizing the opium trade. The scope and depth of its simulation is remarkable. I would need to double the length of this review just to explain the enormity of it in full. And that's only outdone by the fact that it actually runs well. I wish there was a fair bit less overall jank and weird AI behavior taking me out of the illusion, and the warfare system feels very work-in-progress. But that hasn't stopped me from playing it until the sun comes up more than a couple times in the last few weeks. It's a great first step, with an even more promising tomorrow.
Process of Elimination - Meet the Detectives: Doleful, Bookworm, Techie Trailer
Meet the Doleful, Bookworm, and Techie detectives of Process of Elimination in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, and learn about their abilities. Process of Elimination will be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in early 2023.
IGN Plus Game of The Month: Kingdom Exclusive Interview and Article
We are Raw Fury, and we are more than happy to offer you the opportunity to discover Kingdom: New Lands and its challenging DLC Skull Island through our exclusive IGN Plus partnership. (IGN Plus Note: If you are an IGN Plus member you can grab a game key for Kingdom...
Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum - Gameplay Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for to see gameplay and learn more about Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum, the retro platformer game where you can choose from four playable Kids in this time-traveling adventure, all based on characters from Topps' notorious trading-card series. The...
Pokemon Go Altered Giratina Raid Guide: Counters, Best Moveset
Giratina is a Legendary Pokemon within Pokemon Go and is available to encounter via special 5-Star Raids. Giratina has two formes: its Altered Forme, where it stands on all six legs, and Origin Forme, where it hovers in the air. This page is a comprehensive breakdown of whether Giratina can...
UK Daily Deals: Save £10 on Call of Duty Preorders, Xbox Controllers Down to £44.99
Gamers! We've got an exciting couple of weeks coming up, and that all kicks off with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launching on October 28, 2022. If you want to jump into the action on release day, I've left preorder links below, including at Amazon where you can save £10 on your order at the moment. Other deals to check out today include Cadbury 95g chocolate bar for £0.85 (order me 15 please), Xbox Controllers for £44.99 at Argos, Xbox All Access from £20.99/month, and plenty more to check out as well just below.
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet - Official Paldea Ghost-Type Pokemon Teaser Trailer
A new Ghost-type Pokémon from the Paldea region is revealed in this latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Check it out for a peek at this mysterious new Pokémon!. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022....
Gotham Knights - Secret Identity Compromised - Side Mission Walkthrough
Early in Gotham Knights, you’ll unlock a type of side-mission where you will be tasked with erasing files from server panels in order to protect Batman’s identity. These missions can be deceptively difficult, which is why we’re here with this quick guide for all of the Compromised Secret Identity Side Missions in Gotham Knights.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Player Makes a Real-World Comparison for the Amsterdam Level; Gamers Appreciate the Realistic Graphics
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is the next big title that players are waiting to get their hands on. Activision experienced successful Beta testing periods and are now looking towards a grand release for their most ambitious title to date. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 sees the return of the iconic Task Force 141 Squad along with other nostalgic moments that players will appreciate. Recently, we have learned about the visuals for one of the missions in the campaign that players have been raving about.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Single-Player Review
This is our single-player campaign review for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. For our thoughts on PvP, check out the in-progress multiplayer review, and expect our final verdict soon. In five years time when we discuss Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there will be no confusion as to...
