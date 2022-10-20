Canyon Hills Church to hold annual Harvest Carnival

Canyon Hills Church will be holding its annual Harvest Carnival on Monday, October 31st. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Harvest Carnival is described as a "family-friendly alternative to trick-or-treating" and will feature musical performances by local musicians Tommy Hayes and the Tommy Hayes Band, carnival games, train rides, bounce houses, laser tag, and a rock climbing wall. Various vendors and food trucks will also attend the event.

“If you’re looking for a safe and fun event for the whole family, look no further," said Nikki Schorr, Communications Director at Canyon Hills. "We invite you to join us at Canyon Hills as we celebrate the fall season.”

A free hotdog with chips and a drink will be provided for children 12 and under. For more information, visit Canyon Hill's website .