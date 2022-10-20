ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

ACLU asks supreme court to overturn Arkansas’ anti-boycott law against Israel

By Chris McGreal
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwzcA_0igXNQ1b00
Four men stand behind cardboard boxes with protest messages on them that are at their feet. Another man stands nearby holding a large sign that reads 'Duty free fund Israeli apartheid'. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

The American Civil Liberties Union has asked the US supreme court to overturn an Arkansas law requiring companies to pledge not to boycott Israel in order to do business with the state.

The civil rights group’s petition said that the law is in conflict with a supreme court ruling 40 years ago that popular boycotts have a long tradition in American history and are protected speech under the first amendment.

The ACLU’s chief litigator in the case, Brian Hauss, said that if the law is allowed to stand it would not only intrude on the right to protest in support of the Palestinians but also legitimise parallel legislation in some states against certain kinds of boycotts over the climate crisis or in support of gun control.

Related: Should we ditch the vodka? What we can learn from the turbulent history of boycotts

“This tactic of state governments forcing contractors to disavow participation in particular boycotts is expanding beyond the Israel-Palestine issue now to address boycotts of firearms manufacturers or boycotts of the fossil fuel industry,” said Hauss.

“If the supreme court doesn’t weigh in, or if it says that states can do this, every state is going to have a raft of anti boycott-laws that are basically designed to protect whatever causes or interests are favored by the legislators in that state. Texas has already passed laws requiring contractors to disavow those kinds of boycotts and other states are implementing similar laws.”

The ACLU is acting on behalf of the Arkansas Times newspaper and its editor, Alan Leveritt, after a federal appeals court upheld a 2017 Arkansas law requiring government contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel or face a loss of business. The state justified the move as “boycotting the boycotters”.

Leveritt said he had no intention of boycotting Israel, with which the paper does no business, but he refused to sign the commitment because it “requires the Arkansas Times to take a political position in return for advertising”.

As a result, the paper lost a contract with the state-run University of Arkansas.

Versions of the law have passed in more than 30 states in recent years, backed by both Republicans and Democrats, in a drive against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in support of the Palestinians. The legislation is supported by groups such as the American Jewish Committee which said it is intended to “combat the BDS movement, whose primary aim is to eliminate the state of Israel”.

The state laws come alongside a push for national legislation in part to head off businesses cutting trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, as the ice cream maker, Ben & Jerry’s attempted to do before its parent company, Unilever , reversed the decision under pressure in Israel and the US.

But the legislation has faced repeated legal challenges and states have been forced to weaken its provisions.

Texas narrowed its law to exclude individuals, and apply only to larger companies, after a speech pathologist for a public school district sued when she lost her contract for refusing to sign a commitment not to boycott Israel. Earlier this year a federal judge blocked Texas from requiring that an engineering company sign an anti-boycott pledge but did not strike down the revised law.

The ACLU and other groups won judgements in Arizona, Georgia and Kansas that anti-boycott laws intruded on free speech rights.

But in June, a federal appeals court in St Louis upheld the Arkansas law. The ruling, written by Judge Jonathan Kobes, a Trump appointee who the American Bar Association said was “not qualified” for the post, said that the boycott law addressed economic activity not protected speech and so could stand.

Hauss said that decision flies in the face of a unanimous supreme court decision in 1982 protecting a National Association for the Advancement of Colored People-led boycott of white owned businesses in Port Gibson, Mississippi, to protest against continuing racial segregation and inequality.

“The supreme court said in that case that the power of the states to regulate economic activity could not justify the suppression of a non-violent politically-motivated boycott to affect political, social and economic change. From our perspective, the supreme court was very clear that the first amendment does protect the acts of participating in a consumer boycott,” he said.

Hauss also said that the laws were self-evidently aimed at shielding Israel, and only Israel, from legitimate protest.

“These are laws that specifically target boycotts of a single country and it’s impossible not to draw the conclusion that they’re designed to suppress the message expressed by these boycotts. So that raises another important first amendment principle, which is that the government is not supposed to suppress one side of a political debate. That’s exactly what these laws are doing,” he said.

Hauss said that if the supreme court overturns the Arkansas law then “all of these Israel anti-boycott laws will swiftly be declared unconstitutional”.

But if the law is allowed to stand, the ACLU is not alone in fearing that it will pave the way for a raft of other anti-boycott legislation.

Laws to protect the gun industry from boycotts have passed in Texas and are pending in nine other states. Similar legislation to shield fossil fuel companies has passed in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and West Virginia, and is pending in nine states.

Comments / 14

John Brandon
5d ago

they have always been crazy.i don't see why they are still around all they do is cause trouble like a bunch of are Congress men and women and sentetors

Reply
5
Richard Rick Higgins
4d ago

Mr. Hauls, the system of politics in this Country is a Constitutional Republic. it is not a Democracy. . But even if it was a Democracy, the majority would rule. . That being the case, that law passed by a majority in the State and it does not concern the ACLU. Is a matter of fact, I'd like to start a boycott of the ACLU. Your association not only waste time and money, it also costs the Tax Payers who foot the bill if taken to court. This Country was founded on Christian Values be it Catholic or Protestant. Islam had nothing to do with it. The people who started this Country had been fighting the Holy Wars for generations. Why,pray tell, would the CONSTITUTION allow for Islam when no one had anything good to say about it. A lot of items in the CONSTITUTION have had the words redefined to fit a narrative

Reply(3)
5
Mister Ed
4d ago

This "special recognition" of one particular nation is unnecessary and grounded in Xtian theocracy. Popular boycotts have been in use for hundreds of years and we currently have one against Russia. To say one particular country is immune from boycott is a ridiculous premise. They deserve no more favoritism than England or any other country.

Reply
2
Related
The Guardian

California bakery wins case over refusal to make cake for same-sex wedding

A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. California’s department of fair housing and employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing that the owner, Cathy Miller, intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
Newsweek

Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote

Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Arizona prosecutors want 66-year-old grandmother to go to prison for collecting 4 ballots in 2020

A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
SAN LUIS, AZ
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
KYTV

Judge sentences 2 Springfield women connected to January 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced two Springfield women after pleading guilty for their roles in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol building. They faced three other charges in the incident. A judge sentenced both to 45 days in custody, 36 months of probation, and a $500 fine.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

485K+
Followers
110K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy