With GOP skeptics of Ukraine aid poised to gain seats in Congress, lawmakers look to lock in a huge military assistance package

Democrats protecting their money laundering scheme in Ukraine where they launder Americans tax dollars and campaign donations.
Biden wants to ensure he keeps up.his payment plan to Zelensky. until at least 2024. He has also. included paying for military hardware for member states of NATO while Americans suffer. He wants to fast track this bill before the elections. He doesn't want anyone to tell him 'No.more, enough is enough. Take care of your own people. We are heading for a recession and all he cares about is Zelensky.
One last big cash grab before they're booted out.. If the world supports Ukraine let them pay some of the bill.. Enough with the spending...
Related
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
Putin Ally Hints Change to Ukraine War Plan: 'Everything Will Be Different'
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
If Trump Wins Presidency In 2024, Putin's Dreams Come True: 'He's Horrifying,' Financier Says
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
WaPo gives Sen. Patty Murray 'Four Pinocchios' for saying Republicans plan to 'end' Social Security, Medicare
Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat
The US Senate is warning that Saudi Arabia may share US defense technology with Russia
Putin Declares 'American World Order' Is Ending, 'A Truly Multipolar World' Has Begun
Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. Has Only Two Options Left for Russia's War on Ukraine: RAND
Putin will die if Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine: Zelensky
What happens if Putin decides to cut his losses in Ukraine?
Russian Wagner Commander Killed in Ukraine's Donbas
2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections
Putin’s Last Hope to Win in Ukraine Is a GOP Victory in November
