Alaska State

Alaska Daily Video: Eileen Clashes With Roz Over the Investigation's Next Steps

By Dave Nemetz
 5 days ago

The dedicated journalists of Alaska Daily are not only facing an uphill climb in finding justice for Gloria Nanmac… they’re also fighting with each other about how to do it.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode (ABC, 10/9c), which finds Eileen and Roz at odds about how to proceed in their investigation of the Indigenous girl’s mysterious death. Eileen wants to cold-call the local cops and try to squeeze a police report out of them before they realize what’s up, while Roz wants to go to the cultural council and let them know what they’re working on — and butter them up with a gift as well.

Eileen, as usual, wants to do things her way, but Roz warns her: “The council’s not a bridge we want to burn. We’ll have to come back. We need their help.” So Eileen suggests they split up — she goes to the cops for the police report, while Roz visits the cultural council — and then just walks away without another word, leaving Roz standing there fuming.

Press PLAY on the video above for an early look at this week’s Alaska Daily , and then hit the comments below and tell us: How are you liking the freshman season so far?

TVLine

The Walking Dead Recap: [Spoiler] Meets an Inevitable End

Sleazy come, sleazy go. Not long after Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead revealed that Lance hadn’t actually been killed by a zombified Sebastian last week, but had just fed Calhoun’s remains to the reanimated corpse of Pamela’s son, than it put an end to the conniver’s miserable life for real. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over not only that fatal twist but all of the action in “What’s Been Lost.” ‘DIDN’T WE ALREADY SAY GOODBYE?’ | After realizing that all of their loved ones had been abducted by the governor — even Dog!!! — Daryl and Carol teamed...
TVLine

The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski Talk Ep 7's Poignant Barn Scene: 'June Is Serena's Biggest Ally, Believe It or Not' — Watch

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 5, Episode 7 of The Handmaid’s Tale. If you happened to have “June coaches Serena through labor in a barn” on your Gilead Bingo card, congrats: This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale really paid off. In the highly emotional hour, Elisabeth Moss’ June wound up having to help Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena give birth in a barn in No Man’s Land. The former handmaid then had to figure out how to get a feverish Serena and her son, Noah, to a hospital — which she did successfully. But not long after they arrived, Serena was...
WASHINGTON STATE
TVLine

The Conners Books William H. Macy for Season 5 Guest Stint

William H. Macy is headed to The Conners. The Shameless patriarch will guest-star in an upcoming episode as Smitty, one of Dan’s best buds from high school who pays a visit to Lanford. The gig reunites him with former TV daughter Emma Kenney. An airdate has not yet been announced. Macy becomes the fourth Shameless star to appear on the Roseanne spinoff. In addition to Kenney, who plays Darlene and David’s daughter Harris, the ABC comedy previously enlisted Noel Fisher to recur as Dan’s half-brother Ed Jr. in Season 2, and more recently cast Ethan Cutkosky to play Louise and Neville’s nephew...
TVLine

One of La Brea's Nuttiest Eps Turns Eve Into Green Arrow, Introduces [Spoiler]

This week on NBC’s La Brea, a heavy fog descended, villagers attacked… truths were told, trick arrows were fired… Josh and Riley made an unexpected acquaintance and an important-ish life was lost. IN THE LAND DOWN UNDER…. As a heavy fog creeped in on the clearing, Scott got word to Gavin that Aldridge wanted to meet with him (and him alone) to discuss infiltrating Lazarus and using their portal to get Josh back from 1988. Gavin learned from Aldridge that he’d need to return to the Exiles camp to gain access to Lazarus, by way of the latest black rock delivery. But...
TVLine

Monarch Confirms Dottie's Dark Deed, Solves Another Season-Long Mystery

More of the Romans’ past misdeeds were unearthed on Tuesday’s Monarch, including one that could uproot their entire family tree. Just one week after revealing (to absolutely no one’s surprise) that Dottie was responsible for the barn fire that killed Albie’s mistress Rosa all those years ago, Monarch blindsided the Roman family patriarch with an even bigger twist — albeit one that fans have likely suspected for some time. Per the findings of Albie’s private investigator, Rosa indeed perished in the fire, which was indeed set by Dottie. OK, no surprises there. But as Tripp so casually put it, “Buddy, that’s not...
TVLine

TV Vet Leslie Jordan, of Will & Grace and Call Me Kat, Dead at 67

Emmy Award-winning TV vet Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, Call Me Kat) died on Monday in a car accident. He was 67. As reported by TMZ, Jordan is suspected to have suffered some sort of medical emergency while driving, then crashed his car into the side of a building. Jordan’s TV credits date back to the mid-1980s, with roles on series such as The Fall Guy, Night Court, Murphy Brown and Newhart. His first regular role came with the CBS sitcom The People Next Door (as mailman Truman Fipps), followed by runs in the Married… With Children spinoff Top of the Heap,...
TVLine

Yellowstone Season 5 to Preview Two Weeks Early — How to Rope a Ticket

Yellowstone aficionados, your fanship is about to be rewarded. On Thursday, the mega-popular Western drama announced that its Season 5 premiere, which won’t hit the Paramount Network until Sunday, Nov. 13, when two episodes start unspooling at 8/7c, will get a sneak-peek preview at 100+ AMC Theaters locations on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets to the event are $15 and go on sale… well, today, at AMCTheatres.com and on the AMC Mobile App.  In addition to whetting viewers’ appetites for the next chapter in the Dutton family’s blood-soaked story, screenings will include a preview of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King, the...
TVLine

Leslie Jordan Dies: Call Me Kat Pauses Production in Wake of Actor's Death

Leslie Jordan‘s Call Me Kat family is remembering the late actor, who died on Monday in a car accident at the age of 67. Meanwhile, TVLine has learned that production on the Fox comedy’s current third season will pause for an indefinite period of time following Jordan’s passing.  Jordan completed nine episodes of Season 3 at the time of his death (four of which have already aired). “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family,” lamented the sitcom’s titular star, Mayim Bialik, in a statement on Instagram Monday. “Leslie Jordan was larger than...
TVLine

Doctor Who Teaser: Watch First Footage of Ncuti Gatwa, Plus the Return of [Spoiler] Ahead of 2023 Premiere

The following contains spoilers from Sunday’s Power of the Doctor episode of Doctor Who. Doctor Who fans knew that former Doc David Tennant was eventually set to return, but we didn’t know he’d be back so soon. Sunday’s third and final special of the year titled The Power of the Doctor showcased Jodie Whittaker’s expected exit from the series, but as her Thirteenth Doctor regenerated at the end of the installment, it was none other than Tennant who (re)appeared as the Fourteenth Doctor. In a new teaser for the series’ next three specials (which will help celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary when it...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Supernatural Fave Visits Winchesters, Flash Promotion and More

Another familiar face from the world of Supernatural is popping up on The Winchesters. Richard Speight Jr., who played Norse trickster Loki in 12 episodes of The CW’s parent series, is bringing the character over to its prequel spinoff, TV Insider reports. Accurately described as being “dangerous” and “wily,” Loki will make his return in Episode 8. As TVLine exclusively reported, Gil McKinney — who played Sam and Dean’s paternal grandfather Henry on Supernatural — will also be reprising his role in an upcoming episode of The Winchesters. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Jon Cor (aka Mark Blaine… aka Chillblaine) has...
TVLine

Fleishman Is in Trouble: Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg Are Unhappily Divorced in Trailer for Hulu Adaptation

An upscale Manhattan couple’s relationship is in serious trouble in the trailer for Fleishman Is in Trouble. Hulu’s adaptation of the bestselling novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner — premiering Thursday, Nov. 17 on the streamer — stars Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network) and Claire Danes (Homeland) as Toby and Rachel, a pair of recently divorced parents who can’t even seem to be civil with each other. Toby complains to his friends about Rachel’s lack of co-parenting skills, and we see that even when they were married, they didn’t agree on much. When Toby says, “Money doesn’t buy you happiness,” Rachel snaps back:...
TVLine

Friends' Matthew Perry Details Harrowing Near-Death Experience: 'I Had a 2 Percent Chance to Live'

Matthew Perry‘s struggle with drug and alcohol abuse nearly ended his life at age 49, as detailed in the actor’s forthcoming memoir. The Friends alum, now 53, spoke with People about his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing (releasing Tuesday, Nov. 1), which he says he wrote to help others. In the memoir, Perry reflects on a near-death experience that he narrowly survived in 2018. At the time, it was reported that Perry had undergone abdominal surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation — but the full story was that his colon had burst from opioid overuse. He did have surgery,...
TVLine

Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy

Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
TVLine

The Crown Won't Show the Car Crash That Killed Princess Diana, Netflix Vows

One of the most tragic chapters in British royal family history won’t be seen on The Crown. The car crash that killed Princess Diana in 1997 will not be shown on screen during the sixth and final season of the Emmy-winning docudrama, Netflix said in a statement to the Daily News: “[Season 6] will not depict the crash, contrary to some reports,” adding that instead, “it will be scenes covering the lead-up to, and [the] aftermath.” The Crown is a fictionalized retelling of the seven-decade reign of the late UK monarch Queen Elizabeth II, starting with her marriage to Prince Philip in...
TVLine

Halloween Ends Director Responds to Fan Backlash, Reveals Scrapped Season of the Witch-Themed Ending

Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green has responded to fan backlash that netted the streaming/theatrical release a 57% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a “C-” grade from TVLine readers — even as it emerged as the most-watched film or series of all time over a two-day period on the Peacock streaming service. In theaters, Halloween Ends opened to a respectable $41.3 million, only to drop more than 80 percent this weekend. Asked about the negative feedback, Green maintained that he simply made the latest installment his own, telling MovieMaker, “when someone says, ‘Build your dream house on this real estate using...
TVLine

Chicago Med Video: April and Ethan Have an Awkward Reunion in the ED

Dr. Ethan Choi wasn’t expecting to run into his ex-fiancée in the ED on this Wednesday’s Chicago Med (NBC, 8/7c), making for an awkward moment in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek. In the above scene, April (former series regular Yaya DaCosta) apologizes to Ethan for the “sneak attack” that just took place in a patient’s treatment room. She was worried it would be awkward, and boy is it as the two try to navigate this unexpected face-to-face. But a lot has changed since the pair broke up and April left the hospital. For example, when April notes how skirting the system must...
TVLine

Flash Adds Batwoman's Javicia Leslie to Final Season Cast — But as Who?

Javicia Leslie is headed back to the Arrowverse. The actress, who starred as the titular heroine on The CW’s Batwoman for two seasons, is joining the cast of The Flash for the show’s ninth and final season, Entertainment Weekly reports. Details on who she’s playing remain under wraps, though, and it’s also unclear if Leslie’s role will be in a guest-starring or series-regular capacity. Leslie starred as Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman, on The CW’s Batwoman beginning in Season 2 until the show’s cancellation after three seasons in April. Following the news that Batwoman would not be returning for Season 4, Leslie wrote on...
TVLine

The Handmaid's Tale Writer Rachel Shukert Takes Us Inside Episode 7, Tees Up June's 'Horror' at Luke's Major Move

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Episode 7. We’re a loooooong way from Stoneybrook. If The Handmaid’s Tale feels dystopian and surreal to you, imagine how it must be for Rachel Shukert, who joined the Hulu drama’s writing staff this season and whose most recent project before that was creating/showrunning Netflix’s sunny, heartwarming and overall just plain good-feeling The Baby-Sitters Club. (We’re still not over its unceremonious cancellation, by the way.) Fortunately, Shukert — whose other TV credits include GLOW, Supergirl and Cursed — has quite the range. So she was tapped to pen Handmaid’s Episode 7, aka the hour in which...
TVLine

Leslie Jordan Dies: Megan Mullally Pays Emotional Tribute to Her 'Flawlessly Funny' Will & Grace Foil

Megan Mullally is paying tribute to her former Will & Grace foil Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident on Monday at the age of 67. Jordan’s recurring Will & Grace character of Beverley Leslie was an arch nemesis to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker. “My heart is breaking,” Mullally shared on Instagram late Monday. “I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His...
TVLine

Netflix Animated Comedy Bad Crimes, With Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus, Cancelled Midway Through Production

Netflix is now cancelling shows before we even get a chance to see them. The streaming giant has pulled the plug on the upcoming adult animated comedy Bad Crimes, featuring the voices of Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus, midway through production, our sister site Variety reports. Byer (Grand Crew) and Lapkus (Orange Is the New Black) were set to star as “two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible,” per the official synopsis. The series — which was first announced back in January — hailed from...
TVLine

TVLine

