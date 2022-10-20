Alaska Daily Video: Eileen Clashes With Roz Over the Investigation's Next Steps

The dedicated journalists of Alaska Daily are not only facing an uphill climb in finding justice for Gloria Nanmac… they’re also fighting with each other about how to do it.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode (ABC, 10/9c), which finds Eileen and Roz at odds about how to proceed in their investigation of the Indigenous girl’s mysterious death. Eileen wants to cold-call the local cops and try to squeeze a police report out of them before they realize what’s up, while Roz wants to go to the cultural council and let them know what they’re working on — and butter them up with a gift as well.

Eileen, as usual, wants to do things her way, but Roz warns her: “The council’s not a bridge we want to burn. We’ll have to come back. We need their help.” So Eileen suggests they split up — she goes to the cops for the police report, while Roz visits the cultural council — and then just walks away without another word, leaving Roz standing there fuming.

Press PLAY on the video above for an early look at this week’s Alaska Daily , and then hit the comments below and tell us: How are you liking the freshman season so far?