Miami Dolphins ‘Perfectville’ Museum celebrates undefeated 1972 team all season long

A pseudo street sign that reads, “Welcome to Perfectville, pop. 1, founded 1972” greets fans at the door.

A path flanked by historic artifacts – Sports Illustrated covers, a typewriter-handwriting blended Super Bowl VII box score, a $15 ticket stub to the same game and more – leads to a golden velvet couch and authentic television set from the 1970s. The makeshift living room, complete with a rug and coffee table, has footage from the Miami Dolphins perfect 1972 season playing on a loop.

Around the corner several paces later a Tiffany-made replica of the Super Bowl 7 Lombardi Trophy sits prominently in a case. Police escorted it in from the Dolphins’ team office and stand guard as people wander through the maze of Dolphins lore. Next to the trophy is a replica of legendary head coach Don Shula’s world championship ring. The words “Winning Edge” are engraved on the side.

All these and more are part of a temporary museum in the South Plaza at Hard Rock Stadium to commemorate the Miami Dolphins’ undefeated 1972 team, which turns 50 this year.

Nat Moore, Miami’s senior vice president of special projects and alumni relations, played for the Dolphins in the 1983 and 1985 Super Bowls. While not a member of the 1972 undefeated team, Moore (who also went to Miami Edison Senior High School), said the museum’s nostalgia conjured beautiful memories of a champion culture.

“I mean, it’s been lost through the years. The togetherness, the fact that they were a team first,” he said. “They had superstars, but it wasn’t about the stars. Bob Griese was the quarterback, and if they felt they could run the football, he’s the guy making all the decisions. Earl Morrall, when he took over, was making decisions. There was no offensive coordinator sending plays in. And they called it according to what the defense would give ‘em. So if there are games they need to throw it 20, 25 times they would. If there was a game where they needed to run it seven times, they would. [As a] matter of fact, I think it was the Super Bowl. I think Griese only threw the ball 11 times the whole ballgame. Because they could run it so well. And that just shows you what they were all about. It was team first, ‘How are we going to win today?’”

PERFECT MEMORIES

The display, which made its debut under the American Social Bar & Kitchen for Miami’s home opener against the New England Patriots, will remain open for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season. Fans do not need a game ticket for entry. Folks tailgating or attending a game can explore the display for no added cost.

The museum is one of several ways the Dolphins are commemorating their undefeated season., including 50th anniversary memorabilia and honoring the team in Miami’s Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.

A mix of memorabilia from the 1972 squad, stands for photo opportunities and pop culture moments to contextualize the historic season fill up the museum. A timeline spanning from the Dolphins 1972 Super Bowl loss that spawned their winning season to their victory homecoming in 1973 lists highlights from the season and other landmark American events.

Like how the first episode of “The Price Is Right” premiered 20 days before Miami’s 1972 season opener. A couple months later HBO made its debut as the first pay cable network. And 11 days after the Dolphins met more than 2,000 fans at the airport back from Los Angeles as world champions, president Nixon announced the end of the Vietnam War.

The Dolphins pulled many of the display items from their own archives and hope to add more components throughout the season. Moore said they also plan to have various members of the 1972 team stationed at the display to sign autographs as the season progresses.

Of all the Dolphins totems, photos, headlines and photos in the museum, an aqua and orange display with the moniker “Perfectville” back lit in all caps is Moore’s favorite piece.

“No matter what anybody says they’re forever perfect,” Moore said. “Can’t take that away. Oh, by the way, nobody else has done it either. So, ‘Perfectville.’”