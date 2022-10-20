ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’s’ Jefferson White To Play Major Role On ‘Chicago PD’

By Brady Cox
Looks like one actor’s major role on Yellowstone has landed him another.

We all know and love Jefferson White as Jimmy on Yellowstone, the low-life druggie who found his purpose after Rip Wheeler and John Dutton taught him the ways of ranching, and is now at the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, where he found the love of his life Emily.

It’s easy to root for the guy, and he’s come a long way since since season one.

White really had no major roles previous to Yellowstone, but it appears that the show has created a window of opportunity for the man, as he has now landed a role in the hit TV show Chicago P.D., according to TV Insider.

White has been cast as Police Chief O’Neal’s son, Sean, and made his official debut on last night’s episode, working with intelligence in a human trafficking case.

White told the outlet:

“He’s got access to communities that don’t necessarily trust the CPD because of the history and tension.”

Sean’s relationship with his father has blossomed after he overcame addiction, and is now helping others to get through the same struggles.

White’s first episode will involve him being paired with Detective Hailey Upton, and White describes them as “kindred spirits,” and “he offers to be an outlet and a resource” as she deals with her husband Jay Halstead.

