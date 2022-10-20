Read full article on original website
Knoxville native Leanne Morgan to perform at Knoxville Civic Coliseum
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native and comedian Leanne Morgan is set to perform at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Morgan announced the first 25 stops of her 100-show tour “Just Getting Started,” featuring a pit stop in her hometown. “Playing the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is unbelievable to me!!!...
Help Smokey the Mascot win national awards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey the Mascot took to Instagram on Oct. 20 to rally the Vol Nation. He needs votes to win national awards. He is in three categories for the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards: College Community Impact, College Best in-Game Routine and College Best Video Skit.
Hendon Hooker receives special note after UT Martin win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday. A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hendon a handwritten note. Afterward, the kid was so excited about his interaction with Hooker that he broke out in cartwheels across the field.
‘Rocky Top’ was almost never written
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1967, at the Gatlinburg Inn inside room 388, Felice and Boudleaux Bryant wrote a song that would later become an anthem for the University of Tennessee. The song they wrote was “Rocky Top,” but it almost never happened. Del Bryant, son of the...
Tennessee prepares for another Top 25 showdown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers are 4-0 against Top-25 ranked opponents, which is more ranked wins than any other team in the country. The Vols have a chance to improve this impressive record to 5-0 this Saturday as they welcome in No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats. Josh Heupel secured...
Furry friends show off their spookiest costume in Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade
Knoxville Buddy Walk has raised thousands of dollars for Down syndrome. Two airlifted to UT Medical Center following 'significant accident'. All lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains were closed following the crash. How you can raise awareness, funds for Down syndrome.
Tennessee remains No. 3 in AP college football poll after UT Martin win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After beating Alabama, Tennessee kept its momentum and soared past UT Martin, 65-24, during Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22. On Sunday, the Associated Press announced Tennessee remained No. 3 in its college football poll. The Vols were on a hot streak for touchdowns Saturday, scoring 52...
Wounded veterans receive service dogs for free, thanks to organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wounded veterans can get trained service dogs through Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, an accredited Assistance Dogs International non-profit organization. The organization is so important for helping wounded veterans and people with disabilities, Chairman at SMSD Mike Kitchens said. “We select good dogs, we give them proper...
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. TWRA officers said the incident occurred in downtown Gatlinburg around 11:00 p.m. A man...
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
‘Hurt and shocked’ | Tennesseans pay respect Leslie Jordan
‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After seeing a wreck on the side of the interstate, one Tennessee representative decided to stop and assist those involved. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was traveling to the University of Tennessee game around 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 22 when he saw a wreck on I-75, his office told WVLT News.
Spooktacular Halloween Event in Pigeon Forge
Sunny and warm this afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few patches of fog this morning with a nice sunny and warm afternoon ahead. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
‘Hugely important’ projects underway at Oak Ridge lab, Secretary of Energy says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm made stops in East Tennessee on Monday and talked about energy-efficient home improvements and a new facility coming to Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). The Oak Ridge lab is working on technology that will help a lot of families save...
White Pine fire crews responding to brush fire
Jeff McCarter, aka "El Jefe", passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an accident occurred during a high school football pregame show.
Brush fire causes delays in White Pine
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
Cold front blows in Tuesday bringing rain overnight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings gusty winds into the region tomorrow along with rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. We are also watching another front that could impact Halloween. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on...
Sunny start to the week, tracking rain chances by Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our quiet weather continues to stick around as we head into the new week as warmer nights and afternoons are here to stay for a few more days. We’re still looking for our next cold front to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing us some rain chances, although our totals look to be on the lower end as our drought continues to worsen.
