Shelley, ID

An Old Fashioned Harvest Festival to save historical park

By Seth Ratliff
 5 days ago
SHELLY, Idaho (KIFI) - The North Bingham County Historical Park in Shelley lost access to water last spring. Now, volunteers are holding "An Old-Fashioned Harvest Festival" to help save the park from further destruction in 2023.

The festival will include hayrides, a pumpkin carving competition, a potato slingshot, crafts, fresh food and beverages and a live performance by Vince Crofts.

Volunteers found the park without water or water rights last spring. Rather than let 10 acres and two decades of work go to waste, community members formed a bucket brigade week after week to water each tree by hand.

Eventually, volunteers were able to buy emergency water rights from the district, but that was only a temporary solution. Saturday's fundraiser will help the park fund a new water system that will access alternative water sources from the City of Shelley.

Volunteers estimate that the new system and water rights would cost around $20,000.

“This park is more than a picnic bench and trees. It honors the history of Bingham County and brings our community together through education and volunteerism,” park manager Jacqi Sullivan said. “We are looking forward to the community coming out to support the park and help to preserve it for future generations.”

The fundraiser starts Oct. 22, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Historical Park. Tickets cost $5 at the gate.

For more information, click HERE .

Idaho Falls, ID
