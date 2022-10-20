RUSTON – Louisiana Tech suffered a heartbreaking loss on Saturday, falling 42-41 in overtime to Rice inside Joe Aillet Stadium. LA Tech (2-5, 1-2 C-USA) had as much as a 10-point advantage, leading throughout the first three quarters. However, Rice (4-3, 2-1 C-USA) jumped out on top with back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth to go up 35-27.

