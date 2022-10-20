Read full article on original website
Sub-varsity football: Haughton JV closes season with win
Haughton defeated Natchitoches Central 10-6 in a junior varsity game Monday in Natchitoches. Jacob Wood kicked a 31-yard field goal. Christian Turner scored on a 60-yard run and Wood added the PAT. Haley Ingram had four tackles. The Bucs finished the season 6-2. Note: Information provided by coaches.
College football: Tech falls to Rice in OT
RUSTON – Louisiana Tech suffered a heartbreaking loss on Saturday, falling 42-41 in overtime to Rice inside Joe Aillet Stadium. LA Tech (2-5, 1-2 C-USA) had as much as a 10-point advantage, leading throughout the first three quarters. However, Rice (4-3, 2-1 C-USA) jumped out on top with back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth to go up 35-27.
College football: Turnovers, slow start too much for NSU to overcome in Homecoming loss to SEMO
NATCHITOCHES – At times, the Northwestern State football team has overcome its turnover struggles in 2022. The Demons’ matchup Saturday against No. 16/18 Southeast Missouri State was not one of those days. Northwestern State committed two first-quarter turnovers and SEMO recovered an onside kick in the stanza, allowing...
Photo gallery: Parkway vs. Natchitoches Central
Images from Parkway’s District 1-5A game Oct. 20 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Parkway won 37-22. Photos by Russell Hedges. This gallery is brought to you by Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning.
Photo gallery: Haughton vs. Benton
Images from the Benton-Haughton District 1-5A game Oct. 20 at Harold E. Harlan Stadium. Benton won 78-71. Photos by Robert Summerlin (robertsummerlin@yahoo.com). This gallery is brought to you by Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning.
High school football: Benton outlasts Haughton, 78-71
The Benton Tigers outlasted the Haughton Buccaneers 78-71 in a game for the ages Friday night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium. When the dust settled, the Tigers’ hopes for a District 1-5A championship were still alive. That’s what mattered most to Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore. “That’s what...
Photo gallery: Airline vs. Byrd
Images from the Airline-Haughton game Oct. 12 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Airline won 55-42. Photos by Robert Summerlin (robertsummerlin@yahoo.com). This gallery is brought to you by Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning.
