ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Fresnos, TX

Los Fresnos tutor arrested in decade-old ‘sexual contact’ case

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtFnU_0igXLWFX00

LOS FRESNOS, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A tutor accused of “engaging in sexual contact” with two children at an elementary school in Los Fresnos has been arrested, authorities said.

Jose Mendez, 29, was arrested on two counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

BPD: Man struck in hit-and-run near Whataburger

On Aug. 16, investigators received a report in reference to indecency with a child. According to the sheriff’s office, the offense occurred in 2010 and 2011 at Palmer Laakso Elementary School in Los Fresnos.

The release stated that Mendez “engaged in sexual contact” with two children while they were part of a Los Fresnos school program “Ready, Set, Teach.” Authorities said Mendez was a tutor.

“Investigators interviewed Mendez and he confessed to the crimes,” the sheriff’s department stated in a news release.

On Thursday, Los Fresnos CISD released the following statement regarding the case:

“This morning, Los Fresnos CISD learned of the arrest of a former student, Jose Mendez, who is now charged with Indecency With a Child.

According to authorities, the incident occurred between 2010 and 2011 at Palmer-Laakso Elementary, during which time Mendez was a Los Fresnos High School student. At the time of the incident, Mendez was a high school student, participating in an educator preparation program called “Ready, Set, Teach”. Mendez was not employed by the district. The District is saddened to learn of these incidents, and is fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies at this time.

The District remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students.

At this time, the case remains pending and as such, no further details are available.

Los Fresnos CISD

Mendez was arrested in Harlingen and taken to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Brawler shoots 3 bystanders in downtown McAllen fight, police allege

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man after three bystanders were caught in the crossfire of a fight, according to details from a police report. Eduardo Javier Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Hidalgo County […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies struggle to arrest driver as traffic stop uncovers drugs in Alamo

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver put up a “short physical struggle” with deputies after a traffic stop that lead to the discovery of a stash of drugs, authorities said. Deputies arrested a driver Tuesday in Alamo with a felony amount of narcotics in their vehicle, authorities said. At 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Witness hears gunshots, sees man collapse and die in driveway

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the sound of gunshots, a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway of a home in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County investigators say. The man was identified as 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman from Edinburg, investigators said. When deputies arrived, they saw Guzman with gunshot wounds, lying on the driveway. He was […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a terroristic threat they allege was made against Harlingen High School. Two freshmen were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to police. According to a post from the Harlingen Police Department, a threat was made toward Harlingen High School Monday. The two […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police look for man who stole car in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole a car. On Sept 12, a man stole a gray 2007 Infiniti G35 from the 1000 block of Juan Diego, police say. Surveillance footage from the bridge captured an image of the man driving away with the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD investigate shooting after 5 injured at 6 a.m. ‘cookout’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating a shooting that left five people shot early Sunday morning. At 6:24 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 1200 block of West Saint Francis in reference to a shooting. When they arrived police say they discovered five people had been shot. According […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Three arrested for racing on city streets in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Three people were arrested in separate incidents after residents made multiple complaints about street racing in Harlingen. Joseph Galvan, 19; Laura Garcia, 38; and a juvenile were taken into custody Oct. 22, according to the Harlingen Police Department. All three were arrested on separate incidents and charged with racing on a highway, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo PD searches for man stealing Halloween yard decor

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo Police Department are asking the public to identify a man stealing Halloween decorations from a yard earlier this week. Video surveillance from a residence in Alamo captured a man running toward the lawn, stealing Halloween decorations and escaping by jumping a fence. Anyone with information on the suspect is […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Parents set up camera, discover healthcare worker striking disabled child

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a healthcare worker they allege slapped a disabled child several times and struck her with a book. Kathy Moses was arrested on charges of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, a third-degree felony, Mission Police Department public information officer Investigator Art Flores told ValleyCentral. According to […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Man slams puppy repeatedly against Stripes window, McAllen PD says

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after police say he repeatedly slammed a puppy into a store window in McAllen. Brian Peter Campbell, of McAllen, was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral stated that officers responded to a call at 11:35 […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HSCO: Man fatally shot after crash; suspect and victim identified

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities arrested a man on Friday after witnesses reported seeing a driver shoot a passenger and then drive away, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. The Alton Police Department identified Yair De Jesus Perez Hernandez, 30, as the driver who they suspect fatally shot Sergio Cepeda, 42. Just before 1 […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

San Juan shrine plane crash remembered 52 years later

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been more than half a century since a local pilot crashed his plane into the original Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Shrine. While the crash forever changed the church, what could have been an incredible tragedy ended up becoming a miracle.   “People started to come […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man accused of assaulting pregnant sister-in-law, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is in custody after allegedly hitting a pregnant woman with a door, police told ValleyCentral. Christopher Garcia was arrested Monday on assault charges after allegedly slamming a door on his brother’s elbow and the back of his pregnant sister-in-law, police told Valley Central. Garcia’s brother had reportedly kicked […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man struck in hit-and-run near Whataburger

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in his 20s was struck by a driver in a hit-and-run late Wednesday night, police say. Sgt. Billy Killebrew, a public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral that the man “was struck by a car that fled the scene” near the Whataburger at the 1400 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

La Feria PD investigating shooting in Whataburger parking lot

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Feria police are investigating an “exchange of gunfire” that occurred at a Whataburger parking lot, authorities said. According to La Feria Police Chief Cesar Diaz, the gunfire occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Both of the parties involved fled the scene and there is no one in custody, […]
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy