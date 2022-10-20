Los Fresnos tutor arrested in decade-old ‘sexual contact’ case

LOS FRESNOS, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A tutor accused of “engaging in sexual contact” with two children at an elementary school in Los Fresnos has been arrested, authorities said.

Jose Mendez, 29, was arrested on two counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 16, investigators received a report in reference to indecency with a child. According to the sheriff’s office, the offense occurred in 2010 and 2011 at Palmer Laakso Elementary School in Los Fresnos.

The release stated that Mendez “engaged in sexual contact” with two children while they were part of a Los Fresnos school program “Ready, Set, Teach.” Authorities said Mendez was a tutor.

“Investigators interviewed Mendez and he confessed to the crimes,” the sheriff’s department stated in a news release.

On Thursday, Los Fresnos CISD released the following statement regarding the case:

“This morning, Los Fresnos CISD learned of the arrest of a former student, Jose Mendez, who is now charged with Indecency With a Child. According to authorities, the incident occurred between 2010 and 2011 at Palmer-Laakso Elementary, during which time Mendez was a Los Fresnos High School student. At the time of the incident, Mendez was a high school student, participating in an educator preparation program called “Ready, Set, Teach”. Mendez was not employed by the district. The District is saddened to learn of these incidents, and is fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies at this time. The District remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students. At this time, the case remains pending and as such, no further details are available. Los Fresnos CISD

Mendez was arrested in Harlingen and taken to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, authorities said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.