Hendon Hooker calls Heisman talk 'a blessing,' deflects attention to teammates

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker was already one of the top quarterbacks in the nation but leading his team in the win over Alabama has given his Heisman campaign a huge boost since Saturday.

Hooker joined KJM on ESPN this week and discussed what having his name in the Heisman conversation means to him at this point of his career.

“It’s a blessing and something that I have been working for, you know, my whole football career, but the accolades and individual awards come second to my team,” Hooker said. “What I want to do is continue to lead my team, on and off the field, in a positive direction and win games. That’s what I’m here to do and continue to work my butt off and pursue my goals of elevating my game and get to the next level. That’s my main goal.”

Two seasons ago, Greensboro, North Carolina native transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech where he started with mixed results. This season, the Vols are undefeated going into Week 8 and Hooker has become one of the league’s most accurate passers.

Hendon Hooker is currently No. 2 in the Las Vegas Heisman odds behind Ohio State Buckeyes star CJ Stroud. As for his goal of playing in the NFL, Hooker is currently No. 49 on PFF’s 2023 NFL Draft board.

Hooker and Josh Heupel are the hot names in the conference now, but half of the season remains.

Paul Finebaum cautions Tennessee

SEC Network host Paul Finebaum joined Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic to break down the effects of Tennessee’s win over Alabama on Saturday and shared a word of caution for the Volunteers. Although Josh Heupel managed to topple the Crimson Tide, it’s not all smooth sailing from here.

After facing UT Martin this weekend, the Vols host a formidable Kentucky squad then travel to Athens to take on the reigning national champions.

“When you’re at the epicenter of college football in that moment on Saturday night… it’s going to ignite your program into a different universe, from a recruiting standpoint, from a branding standpoint, so I think all of that is pretty obvious,” Finebaum began. “This year is difficult. I really don’t know yet, I haven’t wrapped my arms around what the next couple of weeks look like for Tennessee, especially Kentucky and Georgia.

“How you come back from something like this is going to be a major test for Josh Heupel. Fortunately for him, they’re playing UT Martin this week instead of a top-flight SEC opponent on the road, because it would be very difficult… I think they’re in great shape, I think it’s another contender.”

If Tennessee escapes Kentucky, their matchup versus Georgia and Alabama’s Nov. 12 game versus Ole Miss could turn the SEC on its head. The Rebels are 7-0, however, their schedule is backloaded with the best teams in the West

“The West is still somewhat undetermined because of Ole Miss’s road the next few weeks,” Finebaum said.