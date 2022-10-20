ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Hendon Hooker calls Heisman talk 'a blessing,' deflects attention to teammates

By Nikki Chavanelle
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QH12I_0igXL26E00
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker was already one of the top quarterbacks in the nation but leading his team in the win over Alabama has given his Heisman campaign a huge boost since Saturday.

Hooker joined KJM on ESPN this week and discussed what having his name in the Heisman conversation means to him at this point of his career.

“It’s a blessing and something that I have been working for, you know, my whole football career, but the accolades and individual awards come second to my team,” Hooker said. “What I want to do is continue to lead my team, on and off the field, in a positive direction and win games. That’s what I’m here to do and continue to work my butt off and pursue my goals of elevating my game and get to the next level. That’s my main goal.”

Two seasons ago, Greensboro, North Carolina native transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech where he started with mixed results. This season, the Vols are undefeated going into Week 8 and Hooker has become one of the league’s most accurate passers.

Hendon Hooker is currently No. 2 in the Las Vegas Heisman odds behind Ohio State Buckeyes star CJ Stroud. As for his goal of playing in the NFL, Hooker is currently No. 49 on PFF’s 2023 NFL Draft board.

Hooker and Josh Heupel are the hot names in the conference now, but half of the season remains.

Paul Finebaum cautions Tennessee

SEC Network host Paul Finebaum joined Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic to break down the effects of Tennessee’s win over Alabama on Saturday and shared a word of caution for the Volunteers. Although Josh Heupel managed to topple the Crimson Tide, it’s not all smooth sailing from here.

After facing UT Martin this weekend, the Vols host a formidable Kentucky squad then travel to Athens to take on the reigning national champions.

“When you’re at the epicenter of college football in that moment on Saturday night… it’s going to ignite your program into a different universe, from a recruiting standpoint, from a branding standpoint, so I think all of that is pretty obvious,” Finebaum began. “This year is difficult. I really don’t know yet, I haven’t wrapped my arms around what the next couple of weeks look like for Tennessee, especially Kentucky and Georgia.

“How you come back from something like this is going to be a major test for Josh Heupel. Fortunately for him, they’re playing UT Martin this week instead of a top-flight SEC opponent on the road, because it would be very difficult… I think they’re in great shape, I think it’s another contender.”

If Tennessee escapes Kentucky, their matchup versus Georgia and Alabama’s Nov. 12 game versus Ole Miss could turn the SEC on its head. The Rebels are 7-0, however, their schedule is backloaded with the best teams in the West

“The West is still somewhat undetermined because of Ole Miss’s road the next few weeks,” Finebaum said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum details how bad things can get for Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher

Sitting at 3-4 overall on the season, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is currently on his way to his worst season during his five years as head coach of the Aggies. Fisher’s program took another stumble on Saturday, losing to South Carolina 30-24 to make it three straight losses. The struggles have ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum saying that Fisher no longer has the support of Texas A&M fans.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

Recruits react to Alabama's 24-point win over Mississippi State

Alabama’s football team responded to last week’s nail-biting loss in Knoxville with a lockdown defensive performance on Saturday. After allowing 52 points to Tennessee the weekend prior, the Crimson Tide gave up just six points (coming in the last few seconds of the game) versus Mississippi State yesterday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

ESPN shakes up FPI Top 25 rankings after Week 8 of college football

In comparison to recent weeks across college football, the slate in Week 8 might have looked a little disappointing on paper entering the weekend. Despite that, Saturday’s action featured plenty of upsets and some exciting top-25 matchups. After Saturday’s games, ESPN has shaken up its FPI Top 25 rankings with the page now turning towards Week 9.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher announces three Texas A&M offensive linemen out for the season with injury

Jimbo Fisher announced in his press conference on Monday that Texas A&M will be without Bryce Foster, Aki Ogunbiyi and Jordan Spasojevic-Moko for the remainder of the season. Spasojevic-Moko has been out of action for weeks, after exiting the Aggies’ loss to Mississippi State with a foot injury. He had surgery on the foot shortly after, but won’t be able to return this season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 8

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 8. Not much has changed for Herbstreit, as his top six teams are the same as last week, with one small tweak. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season enters it’s stretch run.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Reports: Multiple Texas A&M freshmen suspended indefinitely

Per multiple reports, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has suspended freshman cornerback Denver Harris, freshman wide reciever Chris Marshall and freshman offensive lineman PJ Williams, indefinitely. Texas A&M is already reeling on the field, falling to 3-4 after Saturday’s loss to South Carolina, the Aggies‘ third-straight loss of the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

South Carolina set for another night game

South Carolina knows when its next road game will kick off. The Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network against Vanderbilt in two weeks, the conference announced Monday afternoon. South Carolina is currently a perfect 5-0 in night games this season, including two big wins...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Sam Pittman discusses the keys to slowing down Robby Ashford, Tank Bigsby

Arkansas and Auburn will both be well rested and ready to go this week, as both teams are fresh off of their bye week’s headed into their Saturday showdown. The last time the Tigers were in action, they had their best offensive output since their week one win over Mercer in a 48-34 loss to a then-ranked No. 9 Ole Miss team. Auburn’s offensive attack is fueled by quarterback Robby Ashford and running back Tank Bigsby, who Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman discussed ahead of Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy