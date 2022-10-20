ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 The Rock

Is Caribou, Maine Native, Jessica Meir Going to the Moon?

Caribou, Maine native and NASA astronaut, Jessica Meir, recently posted photos on Twitter of her practicing and simulating moonwalks. She is also seen riding in a lunar rover and doing geology missions in the Black Point Lava Flow in Arizona. Astronaut Sarah Shull works alongside her during the training exercises.
CARIBOU, ME
101.9 The Rock

Chilling Episode of ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ Set in Madawaska, Maine

Forget about ghosts and haunted houses for Halloween, Madawaska, Maine has zombies - at least according to a recent episode of the "Tales from The Walking Dead." If you watch the new series, you might have been as surprised as anyone when the plot line of the story suddenly said they were in Madawaska. There’s no particular explanation why they were in northern Maine other than trying to outrun the zombie herd.
MADAWASKA, ME
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy