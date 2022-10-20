ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartwright, Bognet squared off in 8th Congressional debate

By Tim Haberski
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vEZcW_0igXKlQv00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Incumbent Matt Cartwright is scheduled to go head-to-head with Jim Bognet Thursday night in a debate to discuss issues impacting Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Pdwg_0igXKlQv00

The debate, hosted by WVIA will air at 7:00 p.m. from their studio in Jenkins Township. WVIA’s Larry Vojtko will act as producer and moderator of the debate.

The debate will simulcast live regionally on WVIA-TV, WYOU, and WNEP TV, statewide on PCN, and nationally on C-SPAN. The broadcast can also be heard on WVIA Radio and will livestream on WVIA’s Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as at wvia.org .

WBRE

WBRE

