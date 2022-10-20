Cartwright, Bognet squared off in 8th Congressional debate
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Incumbent Matt Cartwright is scheduled to go head-to-head with Jim Bognet Thursday night in a debate to discuss issues impacting Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District.
The debate, hosted by WVIA will air at 7:00 p.m. from their studio in Jenkins Township. WVIA’s Larry Vojtko will act as producer and moderator of the debate.
The debate will simulcast live regionally on WVIA-TV, WYOU, and WNEP TV, statewide on PCN, and nationally on C-SPAN. The broadcast can also be heard on WVIA Radio and will livestream on WVIA’s Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as at wvia.org .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0