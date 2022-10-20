Two teams are viewed as the best choices for Week 7 NFL survivor pools

We are one-third of the way through the NFL season, and if you’ve made it through unscathed in your survivor pool, you’re not alone. But at the same time, you don’t have a lot of company.

It’s been a rough year for people who take part in survivor (or knockout) pools.

Now that the herd has been thinned, winning your pool is within striking distance. To do that, you’ve got to get through Week 7. He are the top picks from writers who offer advice on survivor pools.

Tampa Bay (which plays Carolina) is the top choice for the Athletic’s Derek Tate. Here is an excerpt from his story: “A stout Bucs defense should capitalize against a struggling Panthers offense. On the flip side, expect Tom Brady to come up with his first statement game in a winning effort to get back on track.”

New England (which faces the Bears) is the pick from Yahoo Sports’ Greg Brainos. This is a snippet from his story: “It’s usually a good idea to fade an overwhelmingly popular pick, but pools have already thinned down drastically, the Patriots have little future value, and I hate virtually every pick outside of the top two this week. Bill Belichick versus Justin Fields is a mismatch made in heaven.”

The Buccaneers is the top pick from USA Today’s Prince Grimes. He wrote: “If the Bucs can’t beat the Panthers, then we need to seriously re-evaluate their chances to win this division.”

The Patriots are the choice for the Action Network’s Billy Ward. This is part of what he wrote: “The Patriots are the top ‘look ahead’ team on the board this week. They’re taking on the Bears, at home on Monday Night Football. With Chicago among the league’s worst teams, it’s now or never for New England. Heading into the season, games against the Jets seemed like the optimal time to play New England. However, with the Jets emergence, neither of those games would be comfortable choices.”

The Patriots are the top pick for Pro Football Network’s BJ Ruddell. This is a snippet of his story: “New England is my favorite survivor pick this week for many reasons, including their improving defense and more dynamic passing attack. While Mac Jones remains the starter, we shouldn’t be surprised if head coach Bill Belichick is at least weighing whether to keep rolling Bailey Zappe, who tore up Cleveland’s defense on the road.”

The Cowboys (who face the Lions) are the safe pick, says Draft Kings. They wrote: “Dak (Prescott) is back and while he might be a bit rusty, the Cowboys are decidedly better than the Lions. Detroit might make this game interesting, but this is one Dallas should win.”