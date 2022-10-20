Read full article on original website
Events for October 2022
Acadia Music Fest returns this Saturday with a fantastic lineup that is sure to rock Thibodaux!. Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival, held on the grounds of Acadia Plantation Town Center, off Percy Brown Road. The annual festival, which kicks off at 1pm on Saturday, Oct. 29, features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. Funds raised go to The Ben Myer Foundation, which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.
GALLERY: Rougarou Fest 2022: Nutria Pardoning, Parade, Festival Grounds
The Rougarou Fest returned to its glory the weekend of October 21-23, 2022! The new location on and around the grounds of the new South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center in Houma. Saturday’s schedule included the Nutria Pardoning and Krewe Ga Rou parade!. NUTRIA PARDONING:. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser pardoned...
LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish
Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
Early Voting begins today!
Early voting for the November 8 Primary begins today!. You may vote October 25 – November 1, 2022 (closed Sundays) from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Terrebonne Parish Registrar of Voters is located at 8026 Main Street, Houma, inside the Government Towers. The entrance is on the Gabasse Street side.
'Ghosts in the Oaks' returns to City Park, offering spooky family fun
NEW ORLEANS — "Ghosts in the Oaks" returns to City Park after a hiatus due to COVID-19. The spooky, family-friendly event is happening Oct. 22 and 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. for early admission guests and 6 to 9 p.m. for general admission. All proceeds will benefit the...
2022-2023 Terrebonne Parish All-State Honor Students Announced
The 2022-2023 Terrebonne Parish All-State Honor Students were recently announced! Congratulations to the following students:. The Louisiana Music Educators Association (LMEA) sponsors six All-State Ensembles which include Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Mixed Choir, Women’s Chorale, Orchestra, and Jazz Ensemble. Students across the state have to audition for the ensembles, in which band and choir have two rounds of auditions. The selected students have the opportunity to perform under nationally recognized ensemble directors and the ensembles perform at LMEA’s Annual Professional Development Conference which is held in November. Congratulations to all of our Terrebonne All-State Honor Students!
City of Thibodaux Political Forum to be held Monday, Oct. 24
The City of Thibodaux Political Forum is being held tonight, October 24, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Dr. Ridley Gros Auditorium, inside Powell Hall, at Nicholls State University College of Business. The forum is organized and hosted by the Lafourche Alliance for Good Government and will feature candidates for City Council District C and Mayor.
Louisiana Book Festival enters its 18th year, featuring more than 200 authors and lots of activities
Louisiana author Maurice Carlos Ruffin will be there. Fellow Louisiana authors Jericho Brown, Robert Olen Butler and Helen Prejean will be there, too. They'll be joined by more than 200 fellow literary figures when the Louisiana Book Festival sets up shop for its yearly celebration of readers, writers and books at the intersection of Spanish Town Road and North Fourth Street on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Krewe of Boo rolls tonight in New Orleans; here's where and when
The fun and frights of the Krewe of Boo hit a fevered pitch Saturday night when the Carnival-style parade that celebrates the Halloween season rolls in a big way. Where's the best place to spot the parade? Is there more happening? Do I need a costume? (Yes!) Here are the...
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
Jefferson Parish Crash Claims Life of Houma Man
On October 23, 2022, shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 611-1 (River Road) near Iris Avenue in Metairie. The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma. The initial investigation revealed that Sanchez-Fernandez was driving a...
One Driver Killed in Head-On Crash in St. Mary Parish
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022 Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified male. The preliminary investigation revealed the...
Sheriff Webre announces 2022 Blue Light Special Patrol and Halloween safety tips
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies will conduct the annual Blue Light Special patrol on Halloween in order to help keep trick-or-treaters safe. More than 100 deputies will patrol the streets of Lafourche Parish neighborhoods beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31. This patrol will continue until 8:30 p.m. during the peak hours of trick-or-treating. lights activated to remind motorists to drive slowly and exercise caution for those families who are trick-or-treating. Motorists are encouraged to keep travel to a minimum on Halloween night due to the high number of pedestrians on neighborhood streets.
Houma provided the setting for the original Swamp Thing comic books. The Rougarou may or may not haunt the bayou. And now there’s a new Beast in town: Beast Brands recently moved its entire warehouse operation to Houma!. Employing 11 people currently, the operation – located at 128 Capital...
Bayou Lafourche to Triple Pumping Capacity; Will Protect Drinking Water and Restore the Coast
On Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
2022 Terrebonne Parish Rec Basketball League Important Dates to Know
Basketball season is upon us! Terrebonne Parish Recreation recently released important dates to remember for the 2022 Recreation Basketball League. Registration for basketball for boys and girls ages seven through 12 is open until Friday, November 18 at 4:00 p.m. No late registrations will be offered, so register early at TPREC.ORG. Mark your calendars with the following important dates:
Children's Hospital plans $10M enrichment center with aquarium, recording studio and parade porch
On the heels of a $300 million expansion, Children’s Hospital New Orleans is continuing to add to its uptown campus with plans for another multi-million dollar addition in the form of a 12,000 square foot child enrichment center. The idea is to make hospital stays and visits enjoyable for...
Lil Weezyana, Pell-O-Ween, Daikaiju and more New Orleans events coming up Oct. 25-31
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Originally slated for August, Lil Wayne’s hometown show is back on at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Champion’s Square. Along with Wayne, Lil Weezyana will include performances by Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray and Rob49. Tickets start at $75.50 through champions-square.com.
