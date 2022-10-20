Read full article on original website
3 Things to Know About DC’s Newest Art Museum
Does DC really need yet another art museum? Of course! The latest entrant in our thriving scene is the Rubell Museum, which opens October 29. Here’s a quick preview. The museum will occupy the 1906 building that once housed Randall Junior High School, a prominent African American educational institution in Southwest DC. Fun fact: Marvin Gaye attended Randall in the 1950s.
Casa Kantuta, DC’s Only Bolivian Bar, Will Return to Adams Morgan
Casa Kantuta has bar-hopped around the city since the Bolivian cocktail concept first popped up in Adams Morgan for a month in 2021. Now, the traveling lounge—which drew Bolivian expats and diplomats looking for a rare taste of home—is landing for at least a year. Co-founders and siblings Carla and Juan Sanchez, along with bartender Luis B. Aliaga, will sling singani cocktails and salteñas in a semi-permanent space on 18th Street starting in late December.
Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Plead Guilty in Robocalls Case
Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman pleaded guilty in Cleveland Monday to a charge of telecommunications fraud. The pair—known around here for baffling schemes like staging an FBI raid on Burkman’s Arlington home and launching a fake TMZ DC site, as well as for confounding events like Burkman getting shot in the butt by a disgruntled former associate—were accused of placing robocalls to more than 85,000 people in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois and New York. In Ohio alone, they reportedly placed 3,500 calls.
