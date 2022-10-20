Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman pleaded guilty in Cleveland Monday to a charge of telecommunications fraud. The pair—known around here for baffling schemes like staging an FBI raid on Burkman’s Arlington home and launching a fake TMZ DC site, as well as for confounding events like Burkman getting shot in the butt by a disgruntled former associate—were accused of placing robocalls to more than 85,000 people in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois and New York. In Ohio alone, they reportedly placed 3,500 calls.

