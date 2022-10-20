Steve Sarkisian says redshirting remains a serious option for Agiye Hall

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall might end up taking a redshirt for the Longhorns this season, head coach Steve Sarkisian said according to Joe Cook of On3’s Inside Texas. Hall has only appeared in three games for Texas and could play in one more while still preserving a year of eligibility.

Hall transferred to Texas after spending one season at Alabama. He had four receptions for 72 yards appearing in three games for the Crimson Tide. A former four-star recruit in 2021 according to the On3 Consensus rankings, Hall was the fourth-ranked receiver in the class.

“If we can preserve his redshirt, that would be in the best interest of him and the best interest of us,” Sarkisian said.

Hall missed the first two games of the season for Texas after being suspended indefinitely for an arrest over the summer after Hall had allegedly destroyed and removed a parking boot on his car.

He played in the next three games for the Longhorns — against UTSA, at Texas Tech and against West Virginia — registering one catch for seven yards. He has not appeared in the last two games for the Longhorns.

With five games remaining and Texas finding a groove offensively with Quinn Ewers, Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy and others, Hall is less of a transfer who the staff needs to get on the field ASAP and more of a player worth investing in, long term.

And Hall can play in one more game this season before burning a potential redshirt. If and when the Texas staff picks a spot to give Hall one more game will be an interesting decision to monitor.

Of the five remaining games for Texas, three are against currently ranked opponents — Oklahoma State, Kansas State and TCU — and two that have been ranked: Kansas and Baylor.