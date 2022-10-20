ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Steve Sarkisian says redshirting remains a serious option for Agiye Hall

By Andrew Graham
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yAWvD_0igXJJwu00
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall might end up taking a redshirt for the Longhorns this season, head coach Steve Sarkisian said according to Joe Cook of On3’s Inside Texas. Hall has only appeared in three games for Texas and could play in one more while still preserving a year of eligibility.

Hall transferred to Texas after spending one season at Alabama. He had four receptions for 72 yards appearing in three games for the Crimson Tide. A former four-star recruit in 2021 according to the On3 Consensus rankings, Hall was the fourth-ranked receiver in the class.

“If we can preserve his redshirt, that would be in the best interest of him and the best interest of us,” Sarkisian said.

Hall missed the first two games of the season for Texas after being suspended indefinitely for an arrest over the summer after Hall had allegedly destroyed and removed a parking boot on his car.

He played in the next three games for the Longhorns — against UTSA, at Texas Tech and against West Virginia — registering one catch for seven yards. He has not appeared in the last two games for the Longhorns.

With five games remaining and Texas finding a groove offensively with Quinn Ewers, Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy and others, Hall is less of a transfer who the staff needs to get on the field ASAP and more of a player worth investing in, long term.

And Hall can play in one more game this season before burning a potential redshirt. If and when the Texas staff picks a spot to give Hall one more game will be an interesting decision to monitor.

Of the five remaining games for Texas, three are against currently ranked opponents — Oklahoma State, Kansas State and TCU — and two that have been ranked: Kansas and Baylor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for Beto

The Austin Statesman is the third major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
AUSTIN, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 women arrested for robbing several victims in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Robbery Unit obtained arrest warrants for two women after police said they robbed multiple people in Downtown Austin. Police said Sharon Jacobs and her daughter, Tamiya Jacobs, robbed more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin over the weekend of Feb. 11-13, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Severe storm risk with main threat strong winds

AUSTIN, Texas - Today will be another windy day with gusts around 30 mph as we warm up to near 90 under partly cloudy skies. There is a level 2 risk for severe storms tomorrow with the main threat being strong winds. There is also the potential for hail, a low-end risk of tornadoes, and flash flooding.
AUSTIN, TX
Elgin Courier

A first of its’ kind house being built in Elgin

Texas’ first modular berm-style home is being built in Elgin.Husband and wife Jeff Blatt and Tara Kaye embarked on this housing expedition to cut costs and to feel more bonded with nature on a non-restricted piece of land, unaffiliated with Homeowners Association (HOA). Blatt believes there are several advantages to having this unique form of habitation.“This (house) is going to last 50 to 100 years,” Blatt said. “It’ll be 70% less heating and air costs than a traditional home, 60% less construction materials to build this house, and we’re going to have this connection with nature out here as well.”A berm-style home ...
ELGIN, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy