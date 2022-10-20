ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Kirk Ferentz shares what 'jumps out' about Ohio State

By Sam Gillenwater
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCJdw_0igXJ19500
Rich Schultz | Getty Images

Kirk Ferentz’ team will face its toughest challenge this season when they head to Columbus to face No. 2 Ohio State. The 3-3 Hawkeyes will have to dot their i’s and cross their t’s when it comes to attempting to slow the Buckeye offense. It’s a lot to ask, especially because Ferentz sees some challenges that Iowa will really have to focus on this weekend.

Ferentz broke down this weekend’s matchup against Ohio State during media on Tuesday. He said the biggest problem from the film he’s watched is getting the Buckeyes behind the sticks. Opposing defenses have yet to find a consistent way to keep the Buckeyes behind the chains and the count, which makes it even more challenging to get them off the field.

“The thing that jumps out at you is it’s tough to knock them off the tracks. It’s tough to get them behind in the count,” said Ferentz. “Good defenses try to do that to offenses. Make them have to go the (length) of the field or on third and long. Those kinds of things. It’s not easy to do with this football team because they’re just really adept at what they do.”

Let’s cut right to the chase. Ohio State’s average of 48.8 points per game is the best in the nation. Besides their 21 points in their opener, the Buckeyes have scored no less than 45 points in any other game. They have a possible Heisman and the potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick at quarterback, a pair of running backs who balance out the offense, and a treasure trove of pro talent at wideout.

The talent is elite and the offense runs like a well-oiled machine because of it. That’s why Ferentz needs his team dialed in this week and come Saturday. If even one play breaks free for a big Buckeye gain, it could lead to a long afternoon for Iowa.

“They’ve got that explosive capability with the receivers. I think they had two first-rounders last year and they felt like the guys on campus were better than they are or as good as. That just gives you an indication of the kind of talent (they have),” Ferentz said. “Every play you’ve got to be on top of your game. Or it can be sudden death real fast for you.”

The one positive is the Hawkeye defense has gotten the job done through their first six-games. They’re a Top-5 unit in the country that’s allowing just single-digit points on average. Still, Ohio State is a whole other beast to try and tame and now it’s on Ferentz and his defense to give their best effort in trying to topple them.

