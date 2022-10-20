ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester company honored by New York State Industries for the Disabled

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2hwu_0igXIo0g00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester company received an award Wednesday evening from the New York State Industries for the Disabled (NYSID) for providing meaningful work to individuals with disabilities,

Sheen & Shine, Inc. — a local business that provides janitorial services throughout the Northeast — is an NYSID private sector business. According to officials, the company hires individuals with disabilities and qualified veterans for work — including its NYSID Employee of the Year Roger Youngs.

New law requires transparency for NY students with disabilities

Sheen and Shine, Inc. was presented with the Corporate Partner of the Year award at an awards ceremony held Wednesday night at the Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady.

October was recently announced as New York State Disability Rights and Employment Awareness Month by Governor Kathy Hochul. The month of October is also celebrated as National Disability Employment Awareness Month to emphasize the contributions of workers with disabilities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State

There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.
96.1 The Breeze

Final Week For Stimulus Checks In New York State

New York State is in the final week of sending out stimulus to residents. Back in September New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement that the state would be sending out new stimulus checks to around 1.75 million New Yorkers. The checks were being issued to fight inflation and...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun

Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy