Dino Babers says trip to Death Valley will be 'fun' for players

Bryan Bennett / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

Not many people expected Syracuse to have the kind of season that it’s having. Still, the Orange are unbeaten ahead of the team’s trip to Death Valley to play undefeated Clemson. It’s going to be a difficult game for Syracuse, but head coach Dino Babers says that the trip is going to be fun for his players.

During his weekly press conference, Dino Babers was asked about getting prepared for a difficult road environment at Clemson.

“Well, you know, it’s going to be fun,” Dino Babers said. “This is what all these young men come into play–this opportunity. You’re going into Death Valley.”

“With this university, I’ve gone to two of them, and they’re both impressive places to play. I have not had any success, but there’s a lot of coaches that haven’t had success at those places when they’re going in there to play.”

Syracuse plays Clemson every season, which means that Dino Babers has coached there, they’ve played three times in Death Valley. In those games, Syracuse is 0-3. However, the Orange nearly pulled off an upset in 2018. Babers also led Syracuse into LSU’s Death Valley in 2017, losing 35-26.

You know that, while Syracuse is excited for the game, they’ll be prepared too. Dino Babers even pointed out that he noticed Clemson scheduled homecoming for this weekend. He’d love nothing more than to ruin that.

“But, we’re looking forward to the opportunity. We even hear it’s homecoming.”

Dabo Swinney praised the decision to keep Dino Babers

Dino Babers has struggled to find consistent success at Syracuse, which is one of the more challenging jobs in the ACC. Add in an awful season during the pandemic and some people felt Syracuse needed a fresh start. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wasn’t one of those people, as he praised the decision to keep Babers.

“Dino’s got a great track record. He’s always won and obviously they, I think COVID was a real issue for them, as well, as it was for everybody. They were hit pretty hard and I think it affected them greatly. But he’s an excellent coach,” Dabo Swinney said.

“They’ve had a lot of injuries, they’ve had a lot of things they’ve had to battle through, but he’s one of the more steady people out there. I think they made a great decision, obviously, in continuing to believe in their coach. He’s really good. One of the toughest teams that we compete against every single year. Really happy for him that he’s had a great year. Pull for him all but this one.”