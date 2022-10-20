Quick Slants with Uva: There's no magic formula

CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson talks about the Duke game and where the team goes from here. Off the loss to Duke, you just stick together. Everything, our coaches really preach … we have to stay together. We’re all we’ve got outside of the coaches. This is a brotherhood, this is a family. We preach that every day. We break down on family every day. So we are just sticking together. It might not be the outcomes we want, all the outside noises pitching in too can cause a whole bunch of mess that we don’t need as a team. But we are just sticking together. We still believe in that family, still are believing it’s a brotherhood, still believe that. We’ve got a lot more to prove this year, a lot more to show this year and we know we haven’t played our best game yet and that’s yet to come.

