Quick Slants with Uva: There's no magic formula

In Tuesday’s “Inside the Trojans’ Huddle”, panelists Marc Kulkin, Chris Arledge, Kevin Bruce, and Greg Katz discuss the four realistic contending teams for the Pac-12 Championship Game and their remaining schedules, the potential effects of losing players like WR Jordan Addison and ILB Eric Gentry, and viewer questions and panel answers.
CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson talks about the Duke game and where the team goes from here. Off the loss to Duke, you just stick together. Everything, our coaches really preach … we have to stay together. We’re all we’ve got outside of the coaches. This is a brotherhood, this is a family. We preach that every day. We break down on family every day. So we are just sticking together. It might not be the outcomes we want, all the outside noises pitching in too can cause a whole bunch of mess that we don’t need as a team. But we are just sticking together. We still believe in that family, still are believing it’s a brotherhood, still believe that. We’ve got a lot more to prove this year, a lot more to show this year and we know we haven’t played our best game yet and that’s yet to come.
This Miami Hurricanes commit was in the recruiting section Saturday and is staying strong with Miami. He expects the others in the class to do the same.
2026 quarterback Julian Lewis talks Clemson after latest visit. Continue reading this article and more from top writers, Limited Ads.
With the bye week in full swing, let's take a look at how the defense at LSU is set to build for the future.
We tackle some of Dave Doeren's notable comments Monday during the weekly NC State football press conference.
New subscribers can now join Blue White Illustrated for just $10 for complete coverage up until the start of the 2023 season. Don't miss out on our latest offer.
We’ve enjoyed the fruits of Ole Miss’ labor through seven games. But there was always a little gnawing in the back of our minds.
