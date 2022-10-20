Read full article on original website
Family and neighbors remember crash victim, plead for change
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A N ACCIDENT INVOLVING A VEHICLE AND A PEDESTRIAN ENDED IN TRAGEDY ALONG A BUSY STRETCH OF ROAD IN COLUMBIA COUNTY. TO FAMILY, cj herrin WAS A GENTLE GIANT AND TO NEIGHBORS, A HARDWORKING YOUNG MAN EVERYONE KNEW OF AND ADMIRED. HE WAS 26-YEARS-OLD WHEN HE DIED. HE WAS ON HIS WAY TO HIS MORNInG SHIFT AT THE LOCAL MCDONALDS, JUST UP THE STREET.
Amazon to hold hiring event in Augusta on Wednesday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Amazon will be holding a one-day hiring event for hundreds of seasonal full-time and part-time roles at its Appling facility. The event will be held Wednesday, October 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel on Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. Amazon says...
Suspect arrested for deadly Washington Rd. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to last week's deadly shooting on Washington Rd. According to the sheriff's office, just after 11:30 pm Oct. 18, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Washington Rd. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, deputies found thirty-two-year-old Reginald Johnson with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
2nd Annual Boo-Bash event celebrated at Morris Museum of Art
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Sunday afternoon, community members joined the Morris Museum of Arts to participate in their 2nd annual Halloween Boo-Bash event. At this event participants were able to get their face painted, decorate mini pumpkins, color a treat bag, and trick-or-treat throughout the galleries, all for free. Some even dressed up in costume for this event.
DA issues statement in infant death case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - District Attorney Jared Williams spoke with FOX54 in the case of 6-month-old Samson Scott, who died under suspicious circumstances last week. When Samson Scott's parents, Salena Tyler and Tyrone Scott, were arrested Wednesday in connection to their infant's death, the FOX54 News Now team began poring over documents on the death of another child, Samson's older brother Travis, who died while in the parents' care in 2021.
Columbia County investigating two deadly crashes
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County investigators are looking into two deadly crashes that happened last week. The first happened just before 9:30 p.m. Oct 20 on westbound I-20 near Appling Harlem Rd. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped in the left lane due to traffic, with a 2016 Honda Accord directly behind it. The sheriff's office says a third vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Michael Glenn of Washington, Georgia, was distracted as he approached the stopped traffic and struck the read of the Accord. The Silverado's driver saw the crash happen and attempted to move into the right lane to avoid being struck. The impact pushed the Accord into the rear of the Silverado and the Pathfinder also slammed into the truck's rear end. The sheriff's off has obtained a warrant for Michael Glenn, charging him with homicide by vehicle.
UPDATE: Captain D's shooting suspects located
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon that Tyler Jones and De Asisa Payne have been found. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for 19-year-old Tyler Jones and 20-year-old De Asisa Payne following a shooting at the Captain D's on Wrightsboro Road Monday evening.
Grovetown Police Department's new K-9, handler head out to training
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - The Grovetown Police Department is welcoming a new officer to its team, but it isn't your typical officer. Officer Harris Jenkins and his new K-9 partner Banner are in Chatham County for a month-long training and certification class for Grovetown Police's new K-9 officer. “It's definitely...
Bert Kreischer coming to Bell Auditorium in 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Famed comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer is coming to the Bell Auditorium. Kreischer is bringing his Tops Off World Tour to Augusta on Mar. 30, 2023. Tickets go on sale Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. You can pick yours up at the James Brown Arena box office or AECTix.com.
