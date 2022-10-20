Read full article on original website
Did COVID-19 mitigation measures in the United Kingdom impact the transmission of other infectious diseases?
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers explored the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic-associated non-pharmaceutical prevention measures on the transmission of 22 infectious diseases in England. Background. The efforts to contain the transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) during the...
A study of Moderna's COVID vaccine in children aged 6 months to 5 years
In a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers presented the findings of the ongoing KidCOVE trial in the United States (US). Study: Evaluation of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Children 6 Months to 5 Years of Age. Image Credit: myboys.me / Shutterstock. Background. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Risk of viral spillover found to increase with a warming climate in High Arctic lake sediments
In a recent study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, researchers performed a combined metagenomic and cophylogenetic modeling analysis to evaluate the impact of climate change on viral spillover risks in the context of a changing High Arctic environment. The spectrum of hosts for viruses is very...
Engineered particles of purified sand could be a potential cure for obesity
Engineered particles of purified sand could be the next anti-obesity therapy as new research from the University of South Australia shows that porous silica can prevent fats and carbohydrates from being adsorbed in the body. The engineered silica particles are made from purified sand and are optimally designed with a...
Applications of artificial intelligence in COVID-19 clinical response measures
In a recent study published in PLOS Digital Health, researchers reviewed existing literature on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in health care to characterize the AI applications used in the clinical applications during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, investigate the location, timing, and extent of AI use in healthcare, and examine the United States (U.S.) regulatory approval processes.
Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Large genome-wide association study on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at deCODE genetics in Iceland have discovered rare, protective loss-of-function variants that point to potential drug targets for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Scientists at deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, publish today a large genome-wide association study on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in Nature Genetics. Sequence variants...
New type of antibiotic effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria
Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is a growing threat to human health. In an article published in the scientific journal PNAS, Umeå researcher Fredrik Almqvist and his colleagues present a new type of antibiotic that effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria. This is the start of a new class of antibiotic substances...
Antiseptic chewing gum reduces SARS-CoV-2 viral load in exhaled air
The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, is predominantly transmitted through aerosols or droplets. These droplets are generated when a person infected with SARS-CoV-2 talks, sneezes, or coughs. Study: Reduction of SARS-CoV-2 viral load in exhaled air by antiseptic...
Antibody-mediated protection against symptomatic COVID achieved at low serum neutralizing titers
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers in the United States assessed the efficiency of protection mediated by antibodies against symptomatic coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) at low serum-neutralizing titers. Study: Antibody-mediated protection against symptomatic COVID-19 can be achieved at low serum neutralizing titers. Image Credit: Lightspring...
Fortis Life Sciences expands its international presence
WALTHAM, MA – October 24, 2022 - Fortis Life Sciences, a provider of high-quality reagents and custom services for discovery, development, and manufacturing, has expanded its international presence by opening an office in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea's pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and life science industry has grown to become one...
FebriDX point-of-care immunoassay can rapidly determine if an infection is bacterial or viral
In a recent JAMA Network Open study, researchers explore whether a point-of-care immunoassay called FebriDx could differentiate between bacteria- and virus-induced immune responses during acute respiratory infections based on myxovirus resistance protein A (MxA) and C-reactive protein (CRP) levels from finger-stick blood samples. Study: Diagnostic Accuracy of a Bacterial and...
Is there a difference in the risk of hospital admission between BA.1 and BA.2 cases treated with Sotrovimab?
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers compared the risk associated with hospitalization of sotrovimab-treated individuals infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron variants. Background. Studies have revealed that treatment with sotrovimab significantly decreased the probability of hospitalization or death in patients with...
Researchers develop an 'intelligent' rollator that evaluates patient movements to improve rehabilitation
Researchers from the University of Malaga in collaboration with the Polytechnic University of Catalonia have created an 'intelligent' rollator that evaluates patient movements to improve rehabilitation. With this system based on a standard model called Walk-IT, professionals receive better information about the progress of patients under treatment, allowing them to attend to a greater number of users with more accurate assessments.
Research suggests that ORF6 is a major SARS-CoV-2 innate immune antagonist
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers in the United States demonstrated how severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) open reading frame 6 (ORF6) protein contributes to viral pathogenesis and modulates the host's immune responses. Study: Impact of SARS-CoV-2 ORF6 and its variant polymorphisms on host...
New diagnostic method applies machine learning to advanced genomics data to detect sepsis
Sepsis, the overreaction of the immune system in response to an infection, causes an estimated 20% of deaths globally and as many as 20 to 50% of U.S. hospital deaths each year. Despite its prevalence and severity, however, the condition is difficult to diagnose and treat effectively. The disease can...
Combination of radiation and systemic therapy can prolong survival for advanced liver cancer patients
Adding radiation therapy to systemic therapy for patients with advanced liver cancer can extend overall survival and delay tumor progression without compromising patients' quality of life, a randomized phase III clinical trial shows. Findings indicate that radiation therapy should be a standard treatment option for patients with liver cancer who are ineligible for resection and other standard local-regional therapies. Results of the NRG Oncology/RTOG 1112 trial (NCT01730937) will be presented today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
