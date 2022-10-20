Read full article on original website
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. FOX13 has the latest on the case that involved police from Hernando and Senatobia. The pursuit was started by the...
AirTag in stolen van leads to arrest of 2 suspects, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing a van the owner was able to track with an AirTag. On Oct. 23, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 1200 block of Victor Drive. A man told them his 2005 Chevrolet Express...
Fatal police shooting under investigation in Mississippi
A fatal officer-involved shooting in Mississippi on Sunday is under investigation by stat authorities. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the fatal shooting of one person that happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 51 in Senatobia, Mississippi. MBI officials said the shooting involved an officer...
Batesville woman accused of assaulting Head Start teacher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman has been charged with felony simple assault on a Head Start teacher. Batesville police said Cyndi Presley, 34, was just arrested nearly two months after the incident at the Batesville Head Start Center in late August. Batesville Head Start teacher Mary Smith said Presley suddenly grabbed her by the […]
Man shot, killed by police in Senatobia
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department revealed new details after a man was shot and killed by officers on Sunday. Police say they were assisting another agency with a pursuit that was entering Senatobia city limits. Officers chased the driver until he crashed near Hwy 51 and Main Street,...
Officers shoot & kill suspect in Senatobia, Mississippi | MBI now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating yet another shooting involving officers. MBI is now investigating its 20th officer-involved shooting this year. One person was left dead after a shooting involving both Senatobia and Hernando police Departments on Sunday, Oct. 23. MBI said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
One killed, one detained after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been detained after a person was shot dead in South Memphis Monday. The deadly attack happened in the Washington Heights community of South Memphis. Police were called to the shooting on the 600 block of Stephens Place near Mississippi Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. The shooting victim was pronounced dead […]
Man points gun at woman, children after horn blown in traffic: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged after being accused of pulling a stolen gun on a woman and two children while driving in Whitehaven. According to the victim, Shelton Pope tried running her off the road when she blew her horn at him. She says he got out of his car on […]
Caregiver charged after 83-year-old found buried in her own garden
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges months after an 83-year-old woman’s body was found in a garden behind a Crosstown home. Greg Tanner has been charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000, forgery $60,000-$250,000, financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person, identity theft, and abuse of a corpse. He is being held on a $150,000 bond. […]
Suspect arrested in West Memphis murder case
West Memphis, Ark. – Police arrested a suspect after a woman was murdered this weekend in West Memphis. At 2:34 AM Sunday morning, officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon in reference to a person being shot, police said in a release posted to social media. Officers located a black female in the passenger’s seat of a gray Nissan Sentra suffering from a single gunshot wound. EMS was called to the scene. She did not survive. The deceased has been identified as Christian Hammock of West Memphis.
Man allegedly pointed stolen gun at woman and children during road rage incident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon is behind bars after police found drugs and a stolen gun following a road rage incident. On Oct. 20, at approximately 3:40 p.m., a woman reported that an unknown man in a Dodge Charger pointed a handgun at her and two juvenile passengers while she was driving on Shelby Drive near Mickey Road.
Parents concerned after altercation at Desoto school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions are boiling over for a Desoto County schools mother after her daughter was ‘attacked’ by a parent during a fight this week. She spoke exclusively with WREG. her message and the latest on the investigation. The mother of one of the girls involved in the fight described this as an isolated […]
BUSINESS OWNER FROM MEMPHIS TN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR ACTIONS DURING INSURGENCY AT US CAPITOL ON JANUARY 6, 2021
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) – Matthew Bledsoe, a Memphis-area business owner, will spend four years in prison. Bledsoe was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses. The charges were related to his actions during the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say Bledsoe scaled the side of the building, then illegally entered the Capitol as lawmakers were trying to certify the 2020 presidential election.
Conditions at 201 Poplar are unlivable, county commissioner says
MEMPHIS. Tenn. — Unlivable and unacceptable. That’s how a county commissioner described the conditions at 201 Poplar after getting a tour recently. She and others said it’s time to rebuild the jail. “We saw everything from leaking ceilings to mold on panels to the cells just being...
MPD issues alert for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who was being transported to Memphis Mental Health Institute for treatment. Authorities are searching for Billy Ray Thompson. He’s is 30 years old and described as being about 6’0″, 175 lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He […]
Biker killed after being hit by deputy in crash, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A biker was killed in a motor vehicle crash, involving a Tipton County deputy. On Oct. 20 at approximately 9 PM, a Tipton County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident involving a cyclist. The accident occurred on McLaughlin Drive in Munford,...
Vigil held for mother shot in front of children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends of Vanity Lafayette Macklin, the mother who was shot and killed while in the car with her two sons, gathered Saturday evening to pay their respects. The Macklin family said the vigil, which was held at the Redeemed Empowerment Center, was aimed in...
Cyclist dead after being hit by Tipton County deputy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tipton County have reported the death of a pedestrian after an incident on Thursday. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle off McLaughlin Drive in Munford, TN around 9 p.m. The bicyclist did not survive their injuries. In a statement, Sheriff […]
‘Truth in Sentencing:’ Memphis mayor wants no early release for aggravated assault
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mayor of Memphis is hoping for a change to the “Truth in Sentencing” law. Mayor Jim Strickland has stated that he wants aggravated assault to be added to the list of crimes that are ineligible for early release. The “Truth in Sentencing” law, which took effect in July 2022, requires […]
Lafayette County deputies shoot and kill man they said took two teens hostage in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Thursday they are investigating after Lafayette County deputies shot and killed a man who had reportedly taken a woman and her two teenage children hostage. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a domestic call to 911...
