Lady Cat Volleyball Ends Regular Season Tuesday with Senior Night
Coach Bailey Dorner’s team has already found themselves looking to playoffs as they wrap up their regular season at home Tuesday versus Pittsburg. Sulphur Springs looks to close out their season strong Tuesday, October 25 as they host Senior Night. Lady Cat volleyball honors at least five seniors in...
8th Annual George Dorner 42 Tournament Slated Nov. 5
The 8th Annual George Dorner 42 Tournament is scheduled to be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Sulphur Bluff United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Registration for the 42 tourney will begin at 9 a.m. and play will start at 9:30 a.m. Early registration through today, Oct. 25, 2022, costs $10...
Saltillo XC Has Three Teams Winning 24-1A District Championship
Saltillo XC had themselves a very solid outing in Avery at the 24-1A District Championship. Both the Varsity boys and girls advance to Regionals. Not only that, but three of the five teams competing in Avery won their respective championships with two more finishing second and third. Results from the...
Wildcat Football Picks Up Fifth Straight Win
Sulphur Springs hosted a tough Paris team Friday, winning 21-14 thanks to a number of defensive stops. On October 21, Coach Brandon Faircloth and his team hosted a challenging Wildcat squad (1-7 overall, 0-3 district) who is better than their record indicates. Wildcat football had not been challenged in the...
Winners Of The 53rd Annual World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest Announced
The 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank drew a huge crowd, with long lines forming more than an hour before serving time, with people eager to pay their $8 to partake of the entries, despite the whipping autumn winds Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. “We prepare for...
CHRISTUS Hosts Regional CE for Athletic Trainers
October 24, 2022 – CHRISTUS is the sole provider of Continuing Education for Athletic Trainers in North East Texas. Texas Athletic Trainers must participate in CE each year to maintain their Licence. Texas does not require board certification for Athletic Trainers. The Athletic Training Continuing Education Event at the civic center ran from from 8-12.
Creative Arts Contest Best of Show Results
By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Agent for Family & Community Health, [email protected]. Hopkins County Fall Festival Fair-goers were treated to a great weekend of weather. Results are in for the 2022 Creative Arts Contest. There were 141 entries in this year’s fair, down a little from previous years, but the quality was definitely evident!
Meal-A-Day Menu — October 24-28, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal-A-Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal-A-Day Menu for the remainder of the week of Oct. 24-28, 2022 includes:. Monday, Oct. 24 — Sweet & Sour Chicken, Mixed...
Sulphur Bluff Team Named Grand Champion At Help-A-Child Benefit Ag Mechanics Build Off
The first ever Help-A-Child Benefit Ag Mechanics Team Build Off was a huge success Friday, with all 35 teams commended by the judges for their welding skills, safety practices and use of PPE, and manner in which they worked together as a team. In the end, however, only the teams constructing the top four ranked smokers went home with awards.
Dinner Bell Menu for October 26th, 2022
A big shout out and THANK YOU to Alliance Bank and employees for being a Community Partner once again. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Lana Kaytryne Pruitt
Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 Monday October 24, 2022, at Stouts Creek cemetery in Saltillo, Texas. Brother Allen Bunch will officiate, Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, at Delta Funeral Home. Lana was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas October 1, 1949, to Troy J....
Obituary – Kimberly Shobert Hrabal
A memorial service for Kimberly Ann Shobert Hrabal, age 62, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the residence of Jamie and Kevin in Dike, Texas. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Hrabal passed away on October 19, 2022, in her home.
In My Closet Serves Women Of Hopkins County
Sulphur Springs, Texas – In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
Benefits Of ‘Overseeding’ Pastures
By Mario Villarino, Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Hopkins County, [email protected]. “Overseeding” is the term generally used to refer to broadcast-seeding winter annual forage crops on summer pastures, with or without disking or other tillage. “Sod-seeding” usually refers to planting annual crops into a pasture using a drill. Either or both of these operations may be used to establish winter annuals in warm-season pastures. For convenience, in this publication the term “overseeding” will be used to refer to both of these planting methods.
Paris Junior College Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni
Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, Nov. 5. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alumni and friends by the College, and Paris native Dr. J....
Hopkins-Rains Soil and Water District Announce Annual Hay Show and Auction
The Hopkins-Rains Soil and Water District is pleased to announce their annual Hay Show and Auction. The goal of the Hay Show is to provide agricultural producers an opportunity to test the quality of their forages, raise scholarship funds for area youth who want to study agriculture, and support area FFA and 4-H chapters with natural resources education.
Early Voting In Nov. 8 General Election, 4 School Elections Under Way Today
Early voting in the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election and four school elections — 3 trustees and one bond election 3 — got under way Monday morning, Oct. 24, 2022, at The ROC (First Baptist Church’s Recreational Outreach Center). Early voting by personal appearance will continue through Nov. 4.
6 Jailed On Charges, Warrants For Offenses Against Others
At least six people were jailed in the past 3 days on charges for offenses against others and warrants related to offenses alleged to have been committed against others. Juan Ivan Valles turned himself in at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office jail at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, The 43-year-old Sulphur Springs man was escorted by Deputy Thomas Patterson into Hopkins County jail, where he was booked in on an injury to a child warrant, according to arrest reports.
Bobby Jack “B.J.” Thomas
A funeral service for Bobby Jack “B.J.” Thomas, age 84, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jim Moore officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., prior to service. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jerry Chapman, George Shuttlesworth, Michael Wilkinson, Bryan Thomas, Caleb Thomas, and Cory Thomas.
A Student in the Paris Junior College Welding Program
Structural welding student Omar Teran of Quinlan prepares a welding project during a recent class at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop. For more information about the welding program, call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part...
