wglt.org
Bloomington Police: Carjackers target high horsepower vehicles
Bloomington Police are issuing safety tips to prevent vehicle thefts after a reported carjacking and shooting outside a grocery store on Sunday. Bloomington police officers were called at 8 a.m. to the parking lot outside Hy-Vee on North Veterans Parkway. According to BPD, multiple masked suspects tried to steal a...
1470 WMBD
PPD investigating Peoria’s 22nd homicide of the year
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to S. Saratoga Street, near W. Johnson Street and S. Richard Pryor Place, around 7:40 p.m. Monday night to a ShotSpotter alert indicating two shots were fired. PPD Spokesperson Semone Roth says shots were fired on S. Saratoga, and a man’s body...
wcbu.org
Shooting on Peoria's south side is the city's 22nd homicide of the year
Authorities say a man was fatally shot on Peoria's south side Monday night. Peoria Police responded to shots fired around 7:40 p.m. in the 200 block of South Saratoga Street, one block west of Martin Luther King Jr. Park, police said. The victim with apparent gunshot wounds was found a few blocks away in the 700 block of West Johnson Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
BPD shares safety tips after attempted vehicle theft, shots fired Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police have released safety tips to prevent vehicle thefts after an attempted car theft led to shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Bloomington Police responded to a parking lot in the 1400 block of North...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police searching for forgery suspect
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help identify a suspect in a forgery investigation Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, the suspect cashed several stolen checks around central Illinois, totaling close to $60,000. The suspect is believed to be related...
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Man's body found lying in road leads to hours-long standoff between suspect and police
OHIO, Ill. — A suspect has been arrested after several hours of negotiation following the discovery of a man's body lying in an intersection in Ohio, Illinois, according to the Bureau County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday Oct. 23 shortly after 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 302 W. Railroad...
26-year-old mother arrested after leaving two children in a vehicle overnight
Galesburg Police late Sunday morning responded to the 1900 block of East Knox Street for a well-being check after someone reported two minor children were left in a car overnight. As officers were at the address they were approached by a male subject who said the children in question, ages 4 and 6, were his and that he was on the phone with DCFS. The male is the ex of the 26-year-old mother of the children, and the children were at another residence on Knox Street being watched by his current girlfriend. The man said his children showed up at his girlfriend’s residence around 7:00 that morning. GPD then made contact with the children’s mother, who when asked where her children are said, “Oh did I leave them in the car?” according to police reports. The woman then told police she was out until 3:00 in the morning and forgot that her children were in her vehicle. The two children confirmed that their mother went inside and locked the door the night before – leaving them in the car overnight. The woman’s ex told police this wasn’t the first time she’s left her children unattended for a long period of time. The woman was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Endangering the Life of a Child and GPD reported the incident to DCFS.
1470 WMBD
Coroner’s Office: Peoria’s 21st homicide victim of 2022 is identified
PEORIA, Ill. — A man shot and killed early Saturday morning in Peoria’s 21st recorded homicide is now being identified by the Peoria County Coroner’s office. According to an updated release, the victim is identified as 23-year-old Couriaun Atkins. Officers found him shot and killed at a...
25newsnow.com
Man identified after early Saturday morning homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man pronounced deceased after a shooting early Saturday morning has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Couriaun L. Atkins, 23, of West Lincoln Avenue, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly, according to an autopsy. Harwood says no further information is being...
25newsnow.com
Guilty verdict leads to courtroom frenzy in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Murder suspect Mikeal Reed was found guilty in Peoria County court on Thursday. Upon hearing the verdict, Reed apparently jumped up and climbed over the seating in an attempt to escape the courtroom. A report of the incident indicates it happened around 5:00 PM on...
1470 WMBD
Fire destroys South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still working to determine the case of a blaze Tuesday morning in South Peoria. Crews went to West Ann Street, inbetween Griswold and Westmoreland, around 6:15 a.m. and had the fire under control in a little more than a half hour. Firefighters say...
starvedrock.media
One Man Dead, Another Jailed After Violent Incident In Ohio
One man is dead and another behind bars after a violent episode in Ohio. At around 6 o'clock Sunday evening, Bureau County deputies were called to the 300 block of West Railroad Street in Ohio about a 10-month-old child taken by a non-custodial parent. Prior to the deputies' arrival, the body of a 69-year-old man from Ohio was found in the vicinity, laying near the intersection of West Railroad and Elm Streets.
1470 WMBD
Sheriff’s Office: Peoria county girl partially run over by lawn mower
ELMWOOD, Ill. — A local child is being treated for severe injuries following a near tragic accident where she was partially run over by a lawn mower. Peoria County Sheriff’s officials say it happened late Friday afternoon at a home along North Cramer Road in the community of Elmwood, just west of Hanna City.
walls102.com
One in custody after Bureau County incident leaves one dead
OHIO, IL – Authorities confirmed one individual is dead and another person is in custody after an incident in the Bureau County community of Ohio. Sunday afternoon authorities were called to the 200 block of East Long Street, where a large police presence gathered overnight. The Ohio Community Schools canceled classes for Monday out of precaution. One individual was taken into custody and Ohio School officials announced classes would resume on Tuesday. The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office are expected to release more details later today. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 14-18
Nathanael D. Paul, 41, Bushnell, was charged with class 4 felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor resisting an officer. Rollie L. Sirasulolo, 54, St. Augustine, was charged with class 2 felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Jacob A. Smith, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 2 felony...
ourquadcities.com
Deputies allege ‘belligerent’ suspect spat on deputy & inside squad
A 22-year-old Henry, Illinois, man is behind bars after deputies allege he spat on and at them before and during his transport to jail. Domonic Barajas faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.
1470 WMBD
Peoria has 21st homicide when man shot and killed Saturday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a man is dead after he was shot outside a South Peoria home — marking the city’s 21st homicide this year. Peoria Police say they were called to a home on West Seibold, inbetween Idaho and Oregon, just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on two ShotSpotter alerts totaling 16 rounds fired.
1470 WMBD
Police: One hurt in South Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – We’re learning more about a shooting Friday afternoon in South Peoria. Police confirming the shooting happened near West Ann Street and South Westmoreland Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Officials say an adult male found on scene following a ShotSpotter alert had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
25newsnow.com
Juvenile hurt following shooting in South Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile is recovering after a shooting on Peoria’s South side Friday. Officers were called to the area of West Hanssler Place and North Broadway Avenue to a 10-round shots spotter alert around 6:00 p.m. When police got there, they found a 16-year-old-boy with...
