Central Catholic lineman Aiden Schaefer's style? 'Create destruction'

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 5 days ago

LAFAYETTE - Aiden Schaefer has been a two-way starter for Central Catholic's football team the past three seasons.

Make no mistake, though, the senior lineman has a personality more fit for defense.

He blocks for a high-powered offense averaging nearly 360 yards per game, but tell he him blow up the other team's offense and Schaefer becomes a game wrecker.

"He goes out there every play wanting to physically punish someone," CC quarterback Ben Mazur said. "He gives 100 percent every play. You don’t see that often.

"You can see that defense is the style that allows him to be more physical. You’ve got more chances to hit someone harder. You don’t have to do more of the technique stuff. You just go out as hard as you can."

IHSAA volleyball: New roster, new classification, same story for Central Catholic volleyball

The stats indicate as much.

Schaefer leads the Class 2A No. 9 Knights with four sacks and has seven tackles for loss among his 38 stops this season. Against Benton Central, Schaefer stripped the ball carrier, scooped up a fumble and returned it 24 yards before being brought down from behind as he was nearing his first career touchdown.

"My assignment is to just clog up the middle and create destruction," Schaefer said. "That is the only way I can put it. I just get in the backfield and make plays.

"Coach B (defensive coordinator Gavin Breyfogle) helps out with that with how much pressure packages he puts in, allowing the whole D-line and linebackers to get in the backfield."

Defense was where Schaefer first made his name in varsity football.

Classmates Zach Kerr and Brady Miller earned starting spots on the offensive line as freshmen during Central Catholic's march to the 2019 Class A state championship. During the postseason that year, Schaefer carved himself out a role on defense and made eight tackles in the state playoffs, including one in the state title victory over Lutheran.

The following season, his spot on defense was solidified and he also was asked to fill a spot on the offense.

"He is a defense-first mentality, but he is such a great teammate he takes offense just as seriously," CC coach Brian Nay said. "That is why you can’t keep him off the field. He is that much of an asset for our program and a great leader, a big leader by example."

When it comes to throwing around defensive linemen or linebackers, Schaefer will pave a path for CC's playmakers.

When it comes to defense, he lives to take down the opponent's.

"Hit a quarterback, running back, fullback, anybody I can get my hands on. It’s just fun to play football," Schaefer said. "You’ve got to be able to work in the trenches. It is dirty work and it is hard work, but it pays off in the end."

Watch Schaefer play and you'll see a big, physical, nasty presence.

But off the field, he's a different character, the one Nay said he hopes his sons emulate when they're older.

"I can't say enough about the quality of human being he is first," Nay said. "Let alone the kind of football player he is. He definitely flips a switch when he crosses the line."

Winamac (2-7) at Central Catholic (6-3)

Time: 7 p.m.

Sagarin ratings: Winamac 25.62, Central Catholic 58.09

Series history: Central Catholic has won both meetings, most recently 37-32 in the 2020 regional.

About Winamac: The Warriors average 13.9 points and allow 31.2. ... Winamac has scored six points or fewer four times, including three shutouts this season. ... The Warriors have won at least one sectional game in 11 straight seasons, including five sectional championships in that span. ... Statistics unavailable.

About Central Catholic: The Knights average 35.1 points and allow 23.2 per game. ... Central Catholic has scored 35 or more points six times this season and less than 21 just once, a Week 2 loss to Guerin Catholic. ... The Knights have won eight straight sectional games and at least one sectional game in 14 straight seasons. ... Stat leaders - Passing: Bobby Metzger (101-172, 1,224 yards, 18 TD, 8 INT), Ben Mazur (39-65, 465 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT). ... Rushing: Baylor Smith (181 car., 1,219 yards, 13 TD). ... Receiving: Evan Dienhart (61 rec., 660 yards, 10 TD), Owen Munn (25 rec., 490 yards, 9 TD). ... Tackles: Aiden Sattler (90), Brinn Robbins (60). ... Sacks: Aiden Schaefer (4), Isaac Buche (3). ... Interceptions: Munn (3), Robbins (3), Nick Page (2). ... Kicking: Thomas Henry (38-39 PAT, 3-3 FG, long of 28).

Coach Nay's take: "Whatever happened in the regular season absolutely does not matter. The stakes are a lot higher. If you don’t show up now, you are turning in pads on Monday. Last time I checked, Winamac is a proud and prestigious program and takes a lot of pride in how they play football. I 100 percent expect them to come in with a great game plan and be well coached and play hard."

