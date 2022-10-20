ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins activate D Matt Grzelcyk from IR

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhTmM_0igXHESr00

The Boston Bruins activated defenseman Matt Grzelcyk from injured reserve ahead of Thursday’s game against the visiting Anaheim Ducks.

He missed the first four games of the season while recovering from a shoulder injury.

Grzelcyk, 28, set a career high with 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) and played a career-high 73 games in 2021-22.

The Massachusetts native and Boston University product has 98 points (19 goals, 79 assists) in 307 games since the Bruins drafted him in the third round in 2012.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy