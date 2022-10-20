ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Desmond Howard on whether or not Clemson is 'back'

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

On ESPN’s College Football Live this week, ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard weighed in on whether or not Clemson is “back.”

The Tigers have scored 30-plus points in every game this season and are coming off a 34-28 win at Florida State last Saturday.

Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) has won 13 straight games dating back to last season, the longest active streak in the FBS. The Tigers are ranked No. 5 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll and have the third-best odds to make the College Football Playoff (-125) according to Caesars Sportsbook.

“If someone said, ‘Clemson’s back,’ my natural response would be, back to where?” Howard said. “Like, back to what we’re used to seeing? I wouldn’t say that at all. I think that they’re starting to trend in the right direction. DJ Uiagalelei is playing better now, especially better than he played at the beginning of the season. The offense seems to have found its rhythm. Defensively, I’m still concerned with the secondary on the back end. I know up front, they’re strong, they’re talented, maybe the best front seven in the ACC. But their back end can be exposed.

“So, I would say, ‘back’? They’re getting there but not quite there just yet.”

Clemson returns to action Saturday at Death Valley for an undefeated ACC showdown against Syracuse (6-0, 3-0).

