ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

DeSean Jackson Signed With Ravens Because of Lamar Jackson

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TxGtl_0igXGvRT00

The veteran wide receiver signed with Baltimore earlier this week and is looking forward to playing with his new quarterback.

35-year-old DeSean Jackson told reporters last week that he was not retired and remained intent on continuing his NFL career.

Earlier this week, those plans came to fruition after Jackson signed with the Ravens.

So why did Jackson choose the Ravens among his potential suitors?

“I’ve been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now,” Jackson told Ravens.com.

“I see a lot of characteristics to Michael Vick. He beat some of his records so obviously he’s the new era of Michael Vick. Being able to play with Michael Vick, being able to come and play with Lamar, it’s a blessing for me. I’m very excited about that,” he added.

Jackson joined the Ravens practice squad as he gets up to speed on the offensive system in Baltimore. As the Jackson duo gets to know each other, DeSean said that he is working on developing the chemistry with his new quarterback.

“In practice we had a couple of routes I talked to him about and kind of envisioned what I see. I had a great feeling of how he looks at it. We can talk about things and when we get out there Sunday, if it’s this Sunday, we’ll be able to be on the same page,” the wide receiver said.

As far as Lamar is concerned, his new receiver looks as good as ever.

“He looked like the DeSean when he first got into the league, got introduced to the league,” he said.

“He’s still floating around, running great routes, I’m excited.”

Watch the Ravens all season long with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country .

Comments / 5

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Trick Play On Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens dove deep into the playbook for a trick play on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns. On 4th & 1 from the Browns' 49-yard line, tight end Mark Andrews lined up under center. It looked like he was just trying to get the Browns to jump offsides before he got the ball and tossed it to Lamar Jackson, who was in the backfield.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

In AFC North action today the Cleveland Browns will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens. This one will be a battle between two teams who want to run the football. The Browns are coming in at 2-2 on the season, badly needing to steer the ship right. This task will not be easy. The Ravens are 3-3 on the season, but their offense is frightening for defenses with Lamar Jackson at the helm. Jackson has 13 touchdown passes to six interceptions, as well as eight rushing touchdowns and 451 rushing yards.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

105K+
Followers
41K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy