ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
TopFutureCars

As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.

A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
Digital Trends

AirPods Pro alternative: Beats Studio Buds are $90 at Amazon

If you’re in the market for some AirPods deals but can’t stomach the price of Apple’s popular earbuds, you can get the Beats Studio Buds — an alternative to the more premium Apple AirPods Pro — for just $90 at Amazon right now. This is an impressive $60 discount from the Beats Studio Buds’ regular price of $150, and this deal also includes six free months of Apple Music. If you’re looking to replace some headphones or land something entirely new, this is one of the best headphone deals available right now.
The US Sun

Your iPhone Lock Screen has a hidden rule that you need to know

IPHONE'S new Lock Screen tool has a hidden rule that many users are unaware of. Earlier in September, Apple released its newest operating system: the iOS 16. And one of the most talked-about features of iOS 16 is the new iPhone Lock Screen. The tool lets iPhone users customize their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy