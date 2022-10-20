ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Candidates to replace Liz Truss will need support of 100 MPs to join Tory race

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tWrA_0igXGq1q00

Tory party chiefs have moved to speed up the contest to replace Liz Truss by requiring candidates to have the support of 100 MPs to enter it.

The threshold – much higher than the 20 nominations needed last time – could also keep Boris Johnson out of the race, after he signalled his hopes of making a sensational return .

If only one MP gains 100 nominations, they will become prime minister immediately, with no contest.

Many Tories are hoping for such a “coronation” to prevent party members having a say on the next leader – but Rishi Sunak , Penny Mordaunt, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and others are ready to run.

“We fixed a high threshold but a threshold that should be achievable by any serious candidate who has a prospect of going through,” chair of the 1922 Committee , Graham Brady, said.

The high threshold makes make it easier to coalesce around a unity candidate because a maximum of three names out of 356 Tory MPs can qualify.

A unity candidate could emerge as early as Monday, when nominations close at 2pm.

If there is a contest, the first ballot will be held on Monday between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Monday with the result announced at 6pm. If a second ballot is needed, it will be held immediately afterwards, between 6.30pm and 8.30pm, with the result announced at 9pm on Monday night.

If there is still a contest, grassroots Tory members would then choose online during next week, with the overall result declared on the afternoon of Friday, 28 October.

Party chair Jake Berry said he will be working with broadcasters to arrange one broadcast hustings, so members can hear from the final two candidates before they vote.

Mr Johnson still faces an inquiry into whether he lied to parliament in the Partygate scandal, but wants to “finish the job” he started, a key ally said.

The Tories need someone who can “bring people together” and who – unlike any other candidate – has “that mandate from the last general election”, Brendan Clarke-Smith argued.

“The only person I think who ticks all those boxes is Boris Johnson,” Mr Clarke-Smith said, adding: “He is the only person who can dig us out of this mess.

“He wants to be able to finish that job – so, yes I think he would be interested and that is why I am urging him now to put his name forward.”

His fellow Conservative MP, James Dudderidge, tweeted under the hashtag #bringbackboris, saying: “I hope you enjoyed your holiday Boris. Time to come back. Few issues at the office that need addressing.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’

Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
Daily Mail

Senior Tories tell Joe Biden to 'sort out his own problems at home' before wading into British politics after US President slammed Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans

Conservative MPs have told US President Joe Biden to mind his own business after he labelled the Prime Ministers mini-budget measures as a 'mistake'. Mr Biden made the comments while visiting an ice-cream parlour, when he was asked by journalists what his view on Liz Truss's recent u-turn over abolishing the plan to freeze corporation tax.
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
TheDailyBeast

British Government Close to Collapse as Chancellor Fired After 38 Disastrous Days in Office

On Thursday, just 37 days after being appointed British finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was asked if, in a month’s time, he would still be in his job and Liz Truss would still be prime minister. “Absolutely, 100 percent,” Kwarteng answered. “I’m not going anywhere.”Less than a day later, he was gone. Truss’ Friday removal of Kwarteng—her closest ideological ally—from the second most powerful role in government so soon after choosing him to run the British economy is easily the worst humiliation among a cavalcade of catastrophes to hit Truss’ administration since it took over from the disgraced Boris Johnson slightly...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Russia takes one last swipe at Liz Truss, saying she will be remembered for her 'catastrophic illiteracy' and was Britain's most 'disgraceful' PM, as global leaders react to resignation

Russia has taken one last swipe at Liz Truss following her resignation as Prime Minister, saying she was a 'disgrace' of a leader who would be remembered for her 'catastrophic illiteracy,' as world leaders reacted to the news. 'Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister,' Russia's...
The Independent

Commons erupts in laughter as Liz Truss avoids questions due to ‘urgent business’

The House of Commons erupted in laughter on Monday afternoon as Penny Mordaunt explained Liz Truss would not be answering questions as she has been “detained on urgent business”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer puts his urgent question to the prime minister, asking if she will make a statement on the replacement of the chancellor of the exchequer during the current economic situation.However, it was Ms Mordaunt standing opposite him at the dispatch box.“With apologies to the leader of the opposition and the house, the PM is detained on urgent business,” she explained.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss confirms Jeremy Hunt as chancellor: ‘He shares my ambitions for our country’Liz Truss 'clinging on' after economic turmoil, Keir Starmer saysFull exchange: Starmer accuses Truss of being ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil
TheDailyBeast

Britain’s Third PM This Year, Rishi Sunak, Is Twice as Rich as the King

LONDON—Rishi Sunak is to become Britain’s third prime minister of the year after winning a hastily arranged leadership contest on Monday in the wake of Liz Truss’ lightning downfall. After losing out to Truss in the summer, Sunak is on his way to Downing Street after his leadership race rival, Penny Mordaunt, withdrew from the contest at the last minute. While Truss became Britain’s leader after being voted in by Conservative Party members—less than 1 percent of the electorate—nobody has voted for Sunak to become prime minister. His rise to the top job came after he successfully thwarted Boris Johnson...
The Independent

Voices: Rishi Sunak’s speech in Downing Street: What he said – and what he really meant

What Rishi Sunak said: It is only right to explain why I am standing here as your new prime minister.What he really meant: Everybody thinks it was a fix by the 1922 Committee which rigged the rules behind closed doors. But I am not actually going to explain anything. What he said: I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss: she was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country; it is a noble aim. What he meant: She must have been out of her mind.  I told you, you fools, and you wouldn’t listen. What...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister after meeting King Charles

Rishi Sunak has become the UK’s third prime minister in seven weeks after accepting an invitation by King Charles III to form a government.The new PM entered Downing Street as the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage, and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.Speaking outside No 10, Mr Sunak told the nation he would “unite the country” and vowed to “fix” the economic mistakes made by his predecessor Liz Truss. Mr Sunak claimed the mandate from the Tories’ 2019 election win belongs to the party rather than...
The Independent

Moving van parked outside Downing Street as Liz Truss departs No 10

A moving van was spotted outside Downing Street on Tuesday, as Liz Truss prepared to depart No 10.The outgoing prime minister made her final speech to the nation in the morning, before visiting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace to formally resign from office.Amid all the chaos of the latest PM changeover, a bright yellow moving van was spotted parked amongst other vehicles close to No 10.Rishi Sunak, Ms Truss’s successor, also made an address outside No 10 shortly before midday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak vows to fix Truss ‘mistakes’ in first speech as PM - liveSunak is no ‘saviour’ – we’re in this mess because of people like himWhat will Rishi Sunak do as PM? Ex-chancellor’s key policy pledges
The Independent

Just Stop Oil protesters throw paint over influential fossil fuel lobbying HQ

Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed orange paint over the front of 55 Tufton Street in London, an address which is home to the Global Warming Policy Foundation – a climate denial group – and other fossil fuel lobby groups and right-wing think tanks.The protest has reportedly blocked Horseferry Road in Westminster, as activists stopped traffic by sitting in the road and unfurling banners.Some of the protesters glued themselves to the tarmac, while others locked themselves together.The group is demanding that the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents.A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said: "We’re...
The Independent

Voices: Sunak is no ‘saviour’ – we’re in this mess because of people like him

Yesterday evening I spent some time at Leicester’s massive and magnificent Diwali celebrations. And very enjoyable it was too – friendly, noisy and kaleidoscopic. As well as some tasty street food and Bangla beats, the celebrations are all about the triumph of light over dark, of good over evil. I couldn’t help reflecting that Rishi Sunak seems to be regarded in some quarters as every much the embodiment of that spirit (well, apart from the people who think he’s just a backstabber). There’s a newspaper in India that thinks he’s a Diwali gift to the world; a dinky little...
The Independent

What time is Rishi Sunak’s first speech as prime minister today?

Rishi Sunak is to address the nation for the first time after being appointed prime minister by KIng Charles III.The former chancellor won the Tory leadership contest without a vote being cast after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out. He will replace Liz Truss in No 10 on Tuesday.The handover of power will see Ms Truss, who quit last week after only 45 days in the top job, hold her final Cabinet meeting and give a farewell speech in Downing Street before formally tendering her resignation to Charles at Buckingham Palace.Once she has left, it will be...
The Independent

Martine Croxall’s glee, Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s swearing: our country is clearly too mad for impartiality rules

You’re watching the BBC News at 10, and everything’s gone bloody bats*** mental,” newsreaders may have wanted to say, but have not. For months now – years, even – broadcasters have been heroically reporting on the unfolding chaos of our political world without giving any hint of their own thoughts or feelings. They must tell us the unprofessional things the government has been doing while always remaining consummately professional. But levels of dysfunction within the Tory party have recently reached a high watermark, and some of the on-screen poker faces have slipped. And, frankly, who could blame them?How, for example,...
mailplus.co.uk

Labour take 39-point lead in polls

LABOUR has taken a huge 39-point lead over the Tories, according to a new poll. The PeoplePolling survey put Labour on 53 per cent, with the Tories slumping to 14 per cent - the lowest Westminster election poll score for the Conservative Party for at least 50 years. The Tories...
The Independent

The Independent

893K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy