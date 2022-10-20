Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Shoreline Drive road narrowing study changes lanes in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The experimental narrowing of a Muskegon thoroughfare is switching lanes starting this week. One lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive/Business U.S. 31 are being shut down for several weeks as part of a road diet study. The city of Muskegon decided to coincide the first...
Did You Know There’s A Little Island Getaway Right By Kalamazoo?
I love continuing to discover new things since I moved here in 2017. One thing I had never seen was Maple Isle located in Paw Paw, which is an island park that looks like it's the ultimate kid hang out, but also a nice place to picnic for the family as well.
These 2 Michigan Cities are the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
From historic town districts to beautiful mountains and beaches, there is so much beauty to soak in throughout the United States of America. Architectural Digest compiled a list of 55 of the most beautiful small towns in the entire country. The best part is you do not have to travel...
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
Street leading to Muskegon beach closing for several weeks as work begins for new subdivision
MUSKEGON, MI – Work to prepare utilities for a new subdivision will cause the closure of the intersection at Sherman Boulevard and Beach Street in Muskegon for several weeks. The intersection will shut down on Monday, Oct. 24, and is expected to remain closed for three weeks, according to...
Ottawa Co. Road Commission adds 4-way stops to 2 troubled intersections
Crews from the Ottawa County Road Commission are making changes to two key intersections across the county in the name of safety.
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
10 Helpful West Michigan Facebook Groups You Need To Join Now
Facebook has taken over my life recently. Recently, I have joined so many groups that my head is still spinning from all of the interactions and notifications. If you want to find your community, find a great place to eat or simply want to vent about what's going on in Grand Rapids or West Michigan, I have your solution.
Meijer Employees Made Sandy The Pony Out Of Hay To Help A Local Food Pantry
Growing up as a kid I used to beg my mom to let me ride Sandy The Pony after we were done checking out with all of our groceries. The thing I loved about Meijer is that they always set out pennies so no child would miss out on the opportunity to get a ride.
Family Who Went Missing From Fremont, Michigan Has Been Found
The Fremont family that went missing a week ago has been found safe in Wisconsin but the story leaves more questions than answers. What seems like a normal peaceful family in Fremont, Michigan quickly became a story that left many scratching their heads, including the police. Fremont Police Chief Tim...
Watch Pros Carve a Massive 1300 Pound Pumpkin Downtown Grand Rapids
This Friday watch as professionals create a massive work of art out of a GIANT 1,300-pound pumpkin downtown Grand Rapids!. Artists from Ice Guru Events will be showing off their skills at Rosa Parks Circle October 28th, starting at 3p.m. Michigan-based chef Randy Finch and his team of ice artists...
Dispatch: Two shot in Muskegon Heights
Two people were hurt in a shooting in Muskegon Heights on Monday.
Grand Rapids’ Popsicle Makers Open New Smash Burger Takeout Restaurant
You're gonna want to smash these yummy-looking smash burgers!. Founders of Grand Rapids' Any Colour You Like Proper Made Popsicles, Jason and Korin, have opened a new mom and pop takeout joint. The new restaurant, Black Napkin, is located at 966 Fulton St. East. The site is the former home...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan presents franchise opportunities
Brigitte Betser is a franchise consultant with FranNet in Grand Rapids and she’s helping more than 270 franchise concepts seeking some Grand Rapids representation. In the past decade, Grand Rapids has welcomed dozens of new companies to town, whether it was the first Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or REI, the growing metropolitan area is putting the region on the map. While those are not necessarily franchise opportunities, those major companies show Grand Rapids is more enticing to major companies than ever before.
Southbound US-131 near Post Drive reopens after crash in Kent County
An early morning crash closed southbound US-131 at Post Drive in Kent County. The highway has reopened after being closed for several hours overnight.
Michigan’s Three-Day Haunted House Tour Kicks Off In Grand Rapids
For anyone who loves haunted houses and spooky attractions, sometimes November can bring a sense of sadness as the local attractions shut down for the season. But this year's biggest haunted house tour in Michigan takes place the first week of November. What is Michigan's Biggest Haunted House Tour?. While...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Trinity Health Saint Mary’s eyes large housing, retail redevelopment in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Trinity Health Saint Mary’s wants to construct a nine-story building containing housing, retail space, a grocery store, and offices for community service providers on what’s now 10 parking lots across from its hospital on Jefferson Avenue SE. The building, part of what Saint...
Two injured after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
BELMONT, MI – Two people were seriously injured early Saturday, Oct. 22 in a single-car crash north of Grand Rapids, police said. The crash occurred around 2:28 a.m. on U.S. 131 near Post Drive. Michigan State Police said the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in...
‘It’s one thing after another’ as paper mill waste spills into Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI — It seems like there’s always something foul coming out of the Graphic Packaging International paper mill in Kalamazoo these days. That was Ryan Baker’s reaction when he learned that Graphic Packaging spilled industrial wastewater into the Kalamazoo River this week, sparking a no-contact order along a nearly six mile stretch of the river north of Kalamazoo.
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1