ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 WFGR

Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?

This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
ALLEGAN, MI
98.7 WFGR

10 Helpful West Michigan Facebook Groups You Need To Join Now

Facebook has taken over my life recently. Recently, I have joined so many groups that my head is still spinning from all of the interactions and notifications. If you want to find your community, find a great place to eat or simply want to vent about what's going on in Grand Rapids or West Michigan, I have your solution.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Family Who Went Missing From Fremont, Michigan Has Been Found

The Fremont family that went missing a week ago has been found safe in Wisconsin but the story leaves more questions than answers. What seems like a normal peaceful family in Fremont, Michigan quickly became a story that left many scratching their heads, including the police. Fremont Police Chief Tim...
FREMONT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan presents franchise opportunities

Brigitte Betser is a franchise consultant with FranNet in Grand Rapids and she’s helping more than 270 franchise concepts seeking some Grand Rapids representation. In the past decade, Grand Rapids has welcomed dozens of new companies to town, whether it was the first Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or REI, the growing metropolitan area is putting the region on the map. While those are not necessarily franchise opportunities, those major companies show Grand Rapids is more enticing to major companies than ever before.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

‘It’s one thing after another’ as paper mill waste spills into Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, MI — It seems like there’s always something foul coming out of the Graphic Packaging International paper mill in Kalamazoo these days. That was Ryan Baker’s reaction when he learned that Graphic Packaging spilled industrial wastewater into the Kalamazoo River this week, sparking a no-contact order along a nearly six mile stretch of the river north of Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy