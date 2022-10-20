liz an leave Columbus alone. Everytime one invokes the sin of Slavery, another needs to remind them of the deadly Civil War which ended it. That fact seems to slip through memory. Civil war.....fought for equality. Abe Lincoln, assassinated .
because every Martin Luther king named street is a great street to live in sarcasm proof go visit newarks or jersey city's crime ridden street
If you really want to look at a bloody Legacy you should calculate the numbers of those who have died on a Martin Luther King Drive all across this country or a Malcolm X Boulevard and you can see the irony of this piece
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tales of Old Downtown Jersey City
Boo-yah! Jersey City a hotbed for Halloween, ranking says
Jersey City announces plan to expand special needs programming
2022 Jersey City school board election is all about the money
Gourmet toast and juice bar to open 2nd N.J. spot
Inside the new Barrymore Film Center, a $16M tribute to N.J.’s movie past
NJ street named for one of WWII’s all-Black, female postal group
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
Jersey City’s Waffle It & Co. Expanding to Hamilton Park
Jersey City Councilman-at-Large Rivera endorses ‘Education Matters’ team in BOE race
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
NJ mayor’s race devolves into personal hatred (Opinion)
Jersey City Waffle Joint Expanding
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Meet N.J.’s Pizza Girl, Guinness World Records’ sauciest memorabilia queen
Man is dragged to death by subway train at busy NYC station
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
Jersey City native wins Breakthrough award at Montclair Film Festival
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
NJ.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 30