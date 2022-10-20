ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, WV

Deputies: ‘Squeak Bennett,’ 71, arrested after shooting dollar store light out, barricading himself in West Virginia home

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man who deputies say is known as “Squeak Bennett” was arrested Wednesday in Tucker County after he allegedly shot a light out at the dollar store in Parsons then barricaded himself inside his home.

It all started at around 6 p.m. when the Tucker County 911 received a call that a man had used a shotgun to shoot out the light and then took off in a vehicle.

Herbert Bennett

Responding deputies determined that the suspect was 71-year-old Herbert ‘Squeak’ Bennett after interviewing witnesses, according to a press release sent Thursday, and went to his Spruce Street home.

Deputies said they obtained a search warrant for felony wanton endangerment and the Mountain Region Special Response Team was activated based on previous encounters with law enforcement.

West Virginia woman gets minimum sentence for meth

According to the release, deputies afforded Bennett “the opportunity to surrender numerous times through telephone and loud speaker,” but Bennett “refused to cooperate and barricaded himself in the home.”

The tactical team entered the home, arrested Bennett and took him to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

The Parsons State Police Detachment, Parsons City Police Department, Parsons Fire Department, and Office of Emergency Management also assisted in the investigation, according to the release.

WBOY 12 News

