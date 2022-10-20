ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

$3M Water Infrastructure Coming To Downtown Toms River

By Alyssa Riccardi
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WfmS3_0igXFZFo00
Photo courtesy Veolia

TOMS RIVER – Veolia North America (VNA) has announced that nearly two miles of aging water main along Water Street in the downtown area of Toms River will be replaced.

The $3 million project is set to begin on November 1, weather permitting, and will provide reliable water service to help ensure a resilient system for the future,

“Making critical improvements to the water infrastructure and replacing aged water mains will enhance service and build a stronger, more sustainable water system for our downtown Toms River community,” said Jim Mastrokalos, Senior Director of Operations. “The company intends to work through the winter months, weather permitting, with all water main and individual services completed in the first quarter, 2023 timeframe.”

The project will take place from Highland Parkway to Dock Street, with crewing working Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Final restoration is scheduled to be completed by about June 2023.

“Our business and residential customers affected by the project can rest assured that Veolia and its inspectors will communicate, in advance, about specific dates and times for any temporary water interruptions, lane shifts or traffic detours,” Mastrokalos said.

For more information, customers can contact the company’s customer service department at 877-565-1456, or visit mywater.veolia.us.

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
